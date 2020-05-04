Call of Duty League Power Rankings: FaZe and Huntsmen Drop after CDL Chicago

With Crimsix and Clayster's Dallas Empire running away with the win from CDL Chicago, we reassess our CDL Power Rankings as the Florida Mutineers' home series grows closer. The Call of Duty League so far has been something of a three-way duel, with Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas all fighting for the top spot. However, Dallas' win at the Illinois home series sees them become the only CDL team with two separate tournament victories - putting some distance between themselves and the chasing pack. While Dallas cemented themselves in first place in the overall standings, struggles continued for both Californian outfits. The LA Guerrillas smashed OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, but that was the only high point for the Californian roster. As for the Green Wall, they didn't have a single high point to celebrate, going away from Chicago without, once again, winning a single series. Advertisement

As their dire form continues, the Green Wall may be the first roster to look to make significant changes to their playing squad. Chicago were also rumored to be in the market for players, but their recovery to the Winners' Semi-Final appears to have quashed that speculation - for now, anyway.

The midst of our list consists of teams who have shown promise but have not been able to break their way into consistent high placements. Florida Mutineers are the pinnacle of this, and will be looking to join Dallas on two tournament victories when their home series comes round on May 8.