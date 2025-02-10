Call of Duty League fans urge Scump to come back after amazing BO6 play

It’s been two years since OpTic Scump retired from professional Call of Duty, but some fans still believe he has what it takes to compete after seeing him dominate Black Ops 6 Ranked Play.

In 2023, Scump walked off into the sunset as the second-winningest player in Call of Duty history with 31 major tournament wins, two X Games gold medals, and one world championship.

Scump didn’t completely leave the scene, as he hosts watch party live streams for every CDL event and regularly streams BO6 and other FPS titles. Suffice to say, The King hasn’t lost his touch and still knows how to take over a match.

And after Scump single-handedly put the team on his back in a Ranked Play match, some fans want Scump back on the main stage.

Scump shows he still has it in Black Ops 6

Scump posted a clip from a Control match on Hacienda. His team was down to two lives remaining, while the other team had eight.

Scump eliminated every enemy to finish the game with 56 kills and secure the win, shocking his Ranked Play team comprised of former pros.

“Somebody sign me,” Scump joked after completing the miraculous play.

“How are you not in the league?” one of his teammates asked.

Scump wasn’t done there, as he posted a screenshot on the same day from a Ranked Play Hardpoint match where he dropped 99 kills.

Even though it wasn’t against top competition, fans argued these performances showed that Scump could still play professionally.

“Best player of all-time, and it’s not close,” one fan responded.

“He 100% could come back right now and be a top 10 player,” a second commenter added.

Scump has made it clear that he has no plans to come back from retirement, but it’s clips like these that remind fans what they are missing out on.