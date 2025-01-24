Call of Duty League confirms Major 4 location & plan for 2025 Challengers season

The Call of Duty League shared a massive season update that includes the Major 4 location, Challengers Open events, and more.

The 2025 CDL season is in full swing. After a slow start to the season, Atlanta FaZe rounded into form and won Minor 1 on January 12. Meanwhile, many teams have already played most of their first-stage online qualifier matches ahead of Major 1 on January 30 in Madrid.

Before the season started, the CDL confirmed that OpTic Texas will host Major 2 in Dallas, Miami Heretics will host Major 3 in Ft. Lauderdale, and Toronto will host CDL Champs.

Article continues after ad

However, league officials kept quiet about Major 4’s locale and did not confirm if there would be any Challengers Opens at the Majors as there had been in previous seasons. Thankfully, the CDL has shared what fans can expect moving forward.

CDL Major 4, Challengers Opens, & Challengers Esports World Cup confirmed

Activision

The CDL confirmed that Major 4 will be held in Dallas, TX as part of DreamHack Dallas from May 23-25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The event also includes the IEM Extreme Masters CS: GO event.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition, the league confirmed that Major 2, Major 3, and Major 4 will all feature a Challengers Open. Here is everything we know about the events.

Prize Pool: $100,000 per Event

1st – $40,000

2nd – $24,000

3rd – $16,000

4th – $8,000

5/6th – $4,000

7/8th – $2,000

Challengers Points Distribution:

1st – 25,000 Pts

2nd – 20,000 Pts

3rd – 17,500 Pts

4th – 15,000 Pts

5-6th – 12,500 Pts

7-8th – 10,000 Pts

9-12th – 7,500 Pts

13-16th – 5,000 Pts

17-24th – 3,000 Pts

25-32nd – 2,000 Pts

33-48th – 1,000 Pts

49-64th – 500 Pts

Alongside the Opens, there will be a Challengers Finals for the 16 best Challengers rosters at the end of the season, which will take place during CDL Championship weekend.

Teams can qualify by placing first or second at the Major 4 Open or be a top four NA, top four EU, or the best APAC or LATAM team.

Article continues after ad

The top three finishers at the Challengers Finals will earn a spot to compete at the Esports World Cup against the CDL teams.