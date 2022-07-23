EsportsCall of Duty

Call of Duty League confirms host Velly’s departure ahead of CDL Champs

Former Call of Duty League host Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell has broken his silence after the CDL confirmed they had accepted his resignation ahead of CoD Champs 2022.

The Call of Duty esports season, as ever, will round off with the Call of Duty World Championships. This year’s tournament takes place at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles, kicking off on August 4 and concluding a few days later on August 7.

While the eight-team format means a number of prominent players will be missing, there will also be a big absence from the broadcasting team as Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell has confirmed his resignation ahead of the tournament.

The initial announcement came from the League themselves who, late on July 22, confirmed they had accepted his resignation, despite Velly cementing himself as the League’s most prominent host throughout the Vanguard season.

CDL host Velly resigns ahead of CoD Champs 2022

The CDL tweeted: “This week we officially accepted Loviel “Velly” Cardwell’s resignation from the Call of Duty League. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Fans and community figures were shocked, with former CWL caster CouRage among those tweeting his confusion.

Velly confirmed it was his decision and asked esports fans to not criticize the CDL itself.

“There’s no issue with me and the CDL,” he confirmed. “I won’t be attending Champs and with that said, my year with the Call of Duty League is done. It’s been a year where I was able to really find myself and I’m really thankful for that.

“Do me a solid as well and don’t say anything negative about the CDL. They’ve done nothing wrong to me and they treated me like a king during my time there.”

A concrete reason has not yet emerged for the decision, but Velly’s Twitter bio suggests he will be moving on to host more Valorant and Rainbow Six competitions.

It certainly wouldn’t surprise anyone in the esports scene, with the host proving immensely popular thanks to his charisma and humility.

There has also been no word on a replacement, but both Allycxt and ex-pro NAMELESS are still chalked to take their places on the desk at Champs.

