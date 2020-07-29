Call of Duty hints at Warzone Stadium opening in latest Season 5 teaser

After a few days of getting basically nothing, Call of Duty has once again started teasing Season 5 of Modern Warfare and Warzone, this time through a cleverly worded tweet.

Teasers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 are nothing new. So far, Activision has released three official teasers through popular content creators like NICKMERCS, TeePee, and JackFrags.

These teasers gave players nice little hints at what’s coming next in Warzone, such as trains and an explosion at the Stadium. After a few days of no new sneak peeks, the official Call of Duty Twitter account posted what appears to be another teaser, this time hidden as a seemingly innocent tweet.

The tweet features a picture of the Stadium area in Warzone, followed by the text that says “our doors to open to ideas” about what the arena should be named.

Drop 'em below. pic.twitter.com/jsqUeXhepC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 29, 2020

At face value, the tweet seems to be nothing more than just a way for the CoD Twitter to pick up some engagement. However, it's highly unlikely that the wording of the caption is a coincidence, so it's probably safe to assume that this is strongly hinting that the Stadium is going to finally open up during Season 5.

It’s also the most direct that Activision have been about the arena being accessible since posting some promotional Warzone art a few weeks back that showed the gigantic building's roof wide open.

The question now is how the devs will go about doing this. Two of the previous teasers have shown an explosion going off in the area, which led some people to believe that the top of the building is going to get blown off. This tweet, however, seems to hint that the doors themselves are going to literally open. Could this upcoming change be a combination of both?

It shouldn’t be too much longer before we know the answer, as Season 5 is set to release on Wednesday, August 5. It's probable that Activision and Infinity Ward will release official trailers and a roadmap leading up to the launch date, so we'll know a lot more in the coming days.