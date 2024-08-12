Call of Duty fans fear H2M mod will get shut down as sales skyrocket

Given Activision’s history of shutting down fan-made projects, Call of Duty fans fear H2M will suffer the same fate.

H2M is an upcoming mod that recreates Modern Warfare 2 (2009) multiplayer. The fan project was created on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and recreates every iconic map and weapon.

Before the official August 16 release, some content creators were given early access. Impressive early gameplay footage generated a large wave of buzz.

Coincidentally, Modern Warfare Remastered is currently half off on Steam, which helped make it the third best-selling game on Steam before the mod went live.

Article continues after ad

Before getting too excited, previous precedents from Activision proved there was reason to be concerned about the project’s future, and that was expressed on Twitter.

In May 2023, Activision shocked the CoD community by sending a cease-and-desist letter to the Sm2 developers, who had spent over a year creating a free-to-play mod using the MW2019 engine.

Article continues after ad

During that same month, Activision also forced X Labs to shut down as it hosted servers for previous titles such as Black Ops 3.

Article continues after ad

Seasoned veterans know all too well what can happen in the blink of an eye and are cautious.

“Not buying it till it launches in case it gets shut down,” one player responded.

“Why do people even waste their time on making these? I have never seen one last longer than two weeks,” a second user added.

A Steam sale coincidentally slashing Modern Warfare Remastered’s price in half a few days before H2M’s release raised suspicions over Activision’s intentions.

Article continues after ad

“Activision is staying quiet right now so they could get those MWR Steam sales just so they could take down the mod after it releases,” a third commentator speculated.

If you want to get in on the action while it’s still available, check out our guide on how to play H2M.