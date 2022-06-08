Call of Duty fans are losing their minds over MW2 reveal trailer

Activision released the official reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and it has sent CoD fans into frenzied anticipation.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 officially releases on October 28. Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to the highly successful Modern Warfare (2019) and brings back the original campaign cast way back from Modern Warfare 2 released in 2009.

The reveal trailer gave fans a sneak peek at the new Modern Warfare 2 campaign and may have hinted at locations for other game modes such as Warzone 2.

As expected with any large trailer reveal, fans shared their instant reactions and also began to break down the video pixel by pixel trying to decipher any easter eggs or clues.

Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Trailer

Call of Duty tweeted out the official reveal trailer on June 8, and as of writing this the trailer already has accumulated 1.6 million views on Twitter.

The response to the trailer has been overwhelmingly positive from fans and CoD content creators. One of the biggest names in CoD, TimTheTatman commented and said “no fall damage” with the prayer hands in reference to the running joke of the streamer constantly dying in Warzone to fall damage.

no fall damage🙏 — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) June 8, 2022

Was Warzone 2 leaked in the trailer?

Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson stated, “Infinity Ward has already teased the Warzone 2 map in the Modern Warfare 2 trailer.” Henderson also included a crude map of the possible Warzone 2 map, with fans chiming in as to possible landmarks from previous CoD games that might appear.

Fun fact, Infinity Ward has already teased the #Warzone2 map in the #ModernWarfare2 trailer 🙂 pic.twitter.com/z8lkUFrUUj — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 8, 2022

For instance, Optic Gaming Twitter account made an interesting observation from the trailer that may hint at a return of the fan-favorite Highrise map from Modern Warfare 2. Interestingly there is no crane in sight from the screenshot, however.

None of the information about Warzone 2 has confirmed, but the trailer has members of the Call of Duty community excited, and who could blame them after watching the reveal trailer.

