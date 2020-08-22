Call of Duty fan goes viral after perfectly recreating weapon sounds

A young Call of Duty fan has gone viral for recreating Modern Warfare and Warzone's gun noises to an insanely accurate degree, to the point where it sounds like it's taken straight from the game.

Despite all the controversies with hackers, bugs, and just general complaints, there's no denying that Modern Warfare and Warzone have some top-notch details. From bolts on guns locking open when they should to characters making different sounds depending on how and where they are running, the developers' attention to detail has been widely praised.

One such aspect that's caught the most attention are the weapon sounds; each firearm emits distinct and realistic noises that are unique to that gun, such as when they're shot or the bullet casings hitting the ground.

All that said, it's not difficult to capture that sort of audio from the weapons' real-life counterparts. What is difficult, however, is trying to realistically imitate those sounds using simply your mouth and voice.

That's exactly what Call of Duty fan 'gamerkidd111' seems to be able to do, as he somehow perfectly recreated weapon sounds in a TikTok video he recently published that's since gone viral.

The video, which has generated almost 3 million views on the platform, features gamerkidd111 making noises of several Modern Warfare guns, such as the grenade launcher, RPG, MP5, shotgun, and deagle handgun.

To say these sounds are hyper-realistic would be an understatement as the fan not only got the weapon firing sounds right but also other details like bullets hitting the ground and the various rounds traveling through the air.

Given how hard it probably is to do this so accurately, some have expressed doubts about whether all the sounds in the video are actually emitted by him, especially the incredibly on-point effect of the casings falling out of the chamber.

But, it seems enough people believe the fan to have carried his video into the rarified air of viral social media posts and it's hard to blame them; it's clear that he definitely has talent.

Hopefully, the popularity of this clip will inspire gamerkidd111 to make more videos putting his skills on display, because there's no doubt that he has more under his sleeve.