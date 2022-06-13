Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward hint at open-world RPG in new job listing

Could the Call of Duty franchise be pivoting to an open-world structure in the near future? It may very well be in the cards as a new Infinity Ward job listing has revealed a potential CoD role-playing game (RPG) in the works.

Since the very first CoD title in 2003, the franchise has remained true to its linear FPS foundations. All 18 mainline entries in the series have delivered on the same traditional campaign structure that pushes you from one chapter to the next.

However, that trend could soon be changing as Activision eyes a more ambitious future for its $30 billion franchise.

For the first time since doors opened on Infinity Ward’s Polish studio in 2017, the team in Krakow appears to be gearing up for a game of its own, rather than assisting the global team in a strictly R&D-based capacity.

This new undertaking could mark an entirely new step for the CoD franchise as the Infinity Ward crew is now seeking a Narrative Director to craft an open-world RPG.

Through a job listing still visible on the Infinity Ward careers page, the studio may have revealed what’s next for CoD. With an emphasis on “narrative and cinematic experience in an open-world RPG,” the project seems to be targeting every familiar beat of the genre.

“Story, characters, lore, and world-building” are all highlighted, as are new “writers [and] quest designers” while the Polish studio looks to expand for this big-budget project.

The “ideal candidate” for the role must have ample experience creating “non-linear narratives in open-world games,” the job listing reads.

While there’s no telling for certain this “unannounced AAA project” pertains to the CoD series, it’s worth bearing in mind that Infinity Ward has never published a game outside of the IP.

Exactly what an open-world CoD RPG looks like, is something we’ll have to wait and see, if it indeed pans out as a new entry in the franchise. From unique leveling systems to looter-shooter features, anything is possible for the new game.

Though it’s just one of many ambitious projects in the works under Activision’s umbrella at this point in time.

From a Warzone follow-up to a standalone Zombies game and even multiple mobile titles, there’s plenty on the horizon for the CoD community.