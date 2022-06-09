Call of Duty chief responds to Highrise map return rumors for Warzone 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s official reveal trailer was released June 8 — and fans on social media screenshotted images that may have confirmed the return of a fan-favorite map.

Summer Game Fest 2022 revealed Modern Warfare 2 Campaign gameplay footage, featuring John ‘Soap McTavish and Ghost from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) campaign.

CoD fans ‘lost their minds’ over the impressive MW2 reveal trailer. Call of Duty Insider Tom Henderson tweeted “Infinity Ward has already teased the Warzone 2 map in the Modern Warfare trailer,” and fans took screenshots of what looks like Highrise from the original Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty General Managers responds to Highrise rumor

General Manager of Call of Duty, Johanna Faries, and Infinity Ward Cinematics Lead Jeff Negus spoke at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Advertisement

During the presentation, Faries said: “We’re so excited for October 28. It’s such a big moment, not just for Modern Warfare 2 and everything Jeff and the team at Infinity Ward have built, but it really marks what we’re calling a transformational moment for the entire franchise,” stating it would be all on one shared engine moving forward.

As seen in the image above, it does appear that Highrise was included in the MW2 reveal trailer, but interestingly there is no crane that was a key landmark in the original map.

After being asked about teasers in the trailer, she added: “Yeah we’re seeing that from the community, we love when the fans can pick up some things. There’s been some chatter about maybe seeing Highrise, and other elements. We will get into the details of Warzone 2.0 for sure.”

Advertisement

Faries did not officially confirm the return of Highrise for Warzone 2, but it is interesting she made note of the rumor and mentioned Warzone 2 as well.

Check out all of our Modern Warfare 2 coverage here.