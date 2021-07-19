Call of Duty champion Crimsix slams ‘snowflakes’ during leadership discussion

Ian ‘Crimsix” Porter has been one of the Call of Duty League’s most outspoken pros since the creation of the CDL. He has the most championships of any player in CoD history and has turned his attention to leadership debates as his team pushes toward CDL Champs.



Representing the Dallas Empire, Crimsix has been one of the esports biggest names in its history. And one of the biggest personalities too, as Crim never shies away from controversial topics.

Being a part of two of the strongest dynasties Call of Duty has ever seen, the 37-time champion knows a thing or two about winning and rallying a team together.

A lot of different Call of Duty pros have been very outspoken on what it takes to be a good leader. Crimsix did not hold back from such a tweet, which was in response to his recent comments regarding the Huke drama.

Talked about this briefly on stream, where some people romanticize handing out criticism in a bullish / standoffish / patronising manner, in the guise of constructive criticism. This comment is spot on, a lot of competitors in any sports will struggle to be receptive pic.twitter.com/yLtCb95a0Z — ELV DREAL – Javed (@DREAL_JE) July 19, 2021

The “Snowflake Lifestyle” just isn’t going to cut it

Crimsix didn’t hold back when being called “ignorant” for believing that his way of being a leader is the right way to do things.

You realize how stupid and ironic this take is right? Snowflake lifestyle ain’t copping a W on my watch. Criticism is a two way street. There is not only different ways of giving it, but there are also different ways of perceiving it. — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) July 19, 2021

According to Crim the “Snowflake lifestyle,” as he puts it, will not result in championships. As the winningest CoD pro of all time, he seems to have a good grip on how to lead a team. Just last year he led one of the most inexperienced teams in the league to a World Championship.

Crim believes that he should not have to adapt to another player’s personality and know how to give them criticism without hurting their feelings.

He seems to believe that since everyone is a professional, they should be able to handle criticism.

Crimsix had the support of many pros from the community, Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte said, “Not many will ever get it.” While another former pro, MadCat said, “For real no snowflake s**t round here, you either got a back bone or find another hobby!”

The context behind Crim’s comments

"Realistically, it was just a simple disagreement." Weeks removed from Huke's controversial @DallasEmpire departure, Crim has now argued the situation had "nothing to do with drugs." (📹 @TheFlank) pic.twitter.com/tSMOuKHWLZ — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) July 19, 2021

For Crimsix this isn’t the first time this year we’ve seen his name in a controversial topic. He has been the most outspoken player when it comes to the dropping of Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, which resulted in this new discussion.

During his appearance on “The Flank,” Crim said his video regarding that whole situation is coming out later this week, it’s just “waiting for approval.”

We’ll tackle that video when it releases, but for now — the CoD community can chew on this debate. Attitudes toward leadership and the grind have been discussed in depth this year, with divisions about how best to handle different personalities. Ultimately, the opinion of the league’s winningest pro adds an interesting wrinkle to the discussion.