Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies: The Tomb Pack-a-Punch location

Black Ops 6 Zombies has a brand-new map and The Tomb is filled with secrets to uncover and new enemies to kill. To make the latter a little easier, you’ll want to Pack-a-Punch your weapons as soon as possible.

If you’re new to Zombies, Pack-a-Punch is one of the most important mechanics in the game. It improves and changes the way that standard guns function, elevating them to new levels and increasing their raw zombie-killing power.

As with any new Zombies map, finding out exactly where you need to go to do this is the first step, and on The Tomb, you’ll need to go on a bit of a journey first. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb

To access the Pack-a-Punch, you’ll need to unlock the doorways near the spawn point in The Tomb. Follow this route to get there:

Unlock the Doorway to Nowhere

YouTube: TheGamingRevolution

The Doorway to Nowhere is obvious and easy to see from the start area. You’ll find it nestled within the huge stone arch with pillars on either side.

Unlock the Shrine of the Hierophants

YouTube: TheGamingRevolution

The next doorway you’ll need to unlock is helpfully labelled as the Shrine of the Hierophants. To get there, follow the path from the first door until you reach the small corridor. The Shrine entrance is at the end.

Unlock the Subterranean Temple

YouTube: TheGamingRevolution

After heading through the Shrine door, navigate the next area (it’s dark, but pretty linear) until you come to the third doorway. Look out for the name Subterranean Temple and you’ll know you’re in the right place.

Teleport to the Dark Aether Nexus

YouTube: TheGamingRevolution

After you go through the third and final door, you’ll be confronted with a purple magical item on a pedestal. Interact with it and a portal to the Dark Aether Nexus will open up. Head through and you’re done with the navigation portion of the search.

Use the Pack-a-Punch machine

YouTube: TheGamingRevolution

Once you’ve used the portal, follow the clear trail ahead and you’ll quickly come to the Pack-a-Punch machine. Use it and enjoy your potent weaponry!

That’s all there is to know about tracking down the Pack-a-Punch in The Tomb. We’ve also got guides breaking down exactly how to complete the big Easter Egg for this new map and how to get the Ice Staff you’ll need to do so.