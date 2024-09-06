Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 brings everything back we grew up on – FaZe Kalei

Call of Duty content creator Kalei sat down with Dexerto and explained why the Black Ops series is special and how the upcoming title pays homage to previous instalments.

As players gear up for the race to master prestige, Kalei shared her day-one tradition and what the series means to her.

From Omnimovement to the traditional prestige system, the content creator highlighted her favorite parts of BO6, and what makes it worthy of the Black Ops name.

Kalei

What’s your favorite memory from a Black Ops game?

“This is SO embarrassing! My favorite memory is genuinely when I was on Black Ops 2 and I dropped a 30-kill game. It’s 2 am in the morning and I scream in my connector mic. I woke my grandma up and she came into my room and was like what are you doing, I’m like ‘oh my god!’”

What does the Black Ops series mean to you?

“To see all of the hype when it’s a Treyarch game coming out again: That’s what I absolutely love when it comes to the Treyarch games.”

Which of the new Black Ops 6 features are you excited about?

“I’m so excited for master prestiging to be back. I’m so excited to just grind to get master prestige and race like everyone else. And, I am so excited for round-based Zombies to come back.”

Activision

Do you have any rituals for day one of a new Call of Duty?



“I make sure I get a good sleep beforehand. I make sure all of my ducks are in a row when it comes to things like snacks, drinks. I just hop on and get ready to grind.”

Stay tuned for our next expert insight, as we had a chance to talk with Natarsha, who shared their first impressions too and what they’re looking forward to.

