Call of Duty 2020 leaks confirm Zombies to return in Black Ops Cold War

New 'The Red Door' leaks for Treyarch’s Call of Duty 2020 title, reportedly called Black Ops Cold War, have confirmed the popular Zombies mode will indeed be making a return in the franchise’s next installment, with at least one map.

Late last week, a mysterious Call of Duty listing appeared on the Xbox Live game store. The barebones page shared a few details on “The Red Door,” a title that has long been rumored to be the Black Ops Cold War working title.

Advertisement

Call of Duty dataminers got to work, and were soon sharing the fruits of their labors; among them were Black Ops Cold War campaign levels, and confirmation Warzone would be getting a new map, or at least a pile of new zones.

There was another confirmation buried in the code too. All the way back in March, insiders began to suggest the long-standing Black Ops’ Zombies mode would be returning in Call of Duty 2020. That now seems to have been confirmed.

Advertisement

Zombies appears to be the third mode in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War title, alongside the standard campaign and multiplayer offerings. There will likely be a single Zombies map ⁠— codenamed “Silver” ⁠— included at launch.

Treyarch has been known to use colors as code names for their in-development Zombies maps, so this lines up with their past beta runs. It’s likely the 2020 title’s post-apocalyptic arena will be handed a proper label in the official reveal.

At this stage, the mode that originated all the way back in 2008’s World at War has become part of the furniture when it comes to any Treyarch titles in the supersized FPS franchise, so this revelation comes as no real surprise for veteran Call of Duty fans.

Advertisement

Little is known about what Zombies could look like in Black Ops Cold War at this point. There are a few hallmark features of the player-v-undead mode, however. It will likely be a four-player co-op, and have no real ‘winnable’ conclusion.

Zombies underwent a minor transformation heading into Treyarch’s last Call of Duty release, Black Ops 4. The mode had new ‘Elixir’ and ‘Talisman’ systems added to its repertoire, as well as updated perks. It also continued the franchise's 10-year-long “Aether” storyline.

Read more: CoD 2020 leak reveals Black Ops Cold Wars campaign missions

The new “Silver” map in Call of Duty 2020 will mark the 33rd new arena in the self-contained Zombies campaign. Tag der Toten was the last addition to the Zombies roster back in Black Ops 4. Four maps have also been released on Nintendo DS.

Advertisement

Remember, however, these are still datamined leaks, and therefore must be taken with at least a pinch of salt. Treyarch and Activision have yet to lift the lid on Call of Duty 2020’s major details, including its real name.

According to insiders, a trailer is right around the corner though. Considering these leaks have come straight from “The Red Door” listing, expect most ⁠— if not all ⁠— to be confirmed when the first CoD 2020 teaser finally drops.