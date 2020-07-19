Call of Duty 2020 leak lists new Warzone map ‘zones’

A list of Warzone map POIs has been discovered from within the files of the CoD 2020 alpha, seemingly confirming that the battle royale will run through to the next Call of Duty.

Infinity Ward’s entrance into the battle royale genre was a massive success. But with next-generation consoles and a rumored Black Ops reboot in the works, questions remained about how Warzone would transition across to a Treyarch title.

Regardless of gunplay feeling different, you might also be wondering how the Verdansk map would ship across to an entirely different title. But we may now have an answer, partly.

As part of data miners’ scour through the ‘Black Ops CIA’ alpha files, they have uncovered some new ‘zones’ that will feature in the next iteration of Warzone.

Black Ops CIA: Warzone?

Initially reported by COD Tracker, Warzone will be coming to Call of Duty: 2020, but not as we know it. It appears that, according to the most recent leak of map POIs, that fans can expect to be landing in an entirely new map come Fall 2020.

This means all of the teasers that Infinity Ward has embedded throughout the last few seasons might actually be leading up to a brand new map — Urzikstan, could it be? Per the initial report and most recent leak, the full list of potential new ‘zones’ are:

Forest.

Russia.

Goldova.

Duga (Radar Station).

Mines.

Chemical Lab.

Weather Station.

Ski Slopes.

Zoo.

Ruka (City).

Battery.

Sanatorium.

Lake.

Swamp.

So while this not only points to Warzone coming to next-generation consoles and the next iteration within the Call of Duty franchise, it also gives substance to the theories surrounding a new map.

What will be most interesting, though, will be how Treyarch and Infinity Ward cooperate to bridge the time gap between both Modern Warfare and the next title, which is supposedly set during the events of the Cold War.

Perhaps the first step will be the introduction of a certain Frank Woods, whose recent appearance in the game’s files has sparked a plethora of theories. Linking that to the new map locations might allow fans to join the dots…