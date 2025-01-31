Buffed Warzone SMG outguns PPSH & Jackal with insane TTK

The has Jackal PDW dominated Warzone since Black Ops 6 launched and the PPSh-41 has emerged as a strong contender. But one underrated SMG cooks them both when it comes to TTK.

The Warzone Season 2 update shook up the meta in a number of ways. Not only did introduce new guns like the Cypher 091 and Feng 82, but it also came with a host of buffs and nerfs to the existing lineup of weapons.

This has had a major impact on close-range fights, as the Jackal PDW has real competition for the time since it arrived. While the returning PPSh-41 has become the new go-to for many, the Kompakt 92 actually has the fastest TTK of any BO6 SMG.

Kompakt 92 outguns meta SMGs in Warzone

‘Warzone_Loadout’ posted a TTK comparison on X, showing that the Kompakt 92 can kill a fully-plated enemy in just 639ms up to 15 meters. This makes it more than 20ms faster than the PPSh and over 100ms faster than the Jackal.

This is mostly due to the Kompakt’s superior fire rate, which allows it to land shots in rapid succession as long as you’re accurate. It also received a substantial buff to its ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds in Season 2, allowing you to get the crucial first shot in.

The main drawback is that while the SMG has a blistering TTK, it lacks the range of other weapons in its class and it has pretty wild recoil. One of the main reasons the Jackal has been so dominant is because it can compete all the way out to 20-30 meters, whereas the Kompakt will start to struggle past the 15-meter mark.

Of course, you can look to address this with attachments like the Vertical Foregrip and Reinforced Barrel, which improve its recoil control to help you make the most of its insane damage. But if you prefer your SMG to be more of an all-rounder, the Jackal or buffed C9 are your best bet.

That being said, if you run an Assault Rifle or another meta weapon and just need something for extremely close-range fights, the Kompakt 92 kills quicker than any other gun Black Ops 6 has to offer.