Buffed MW3 LMG is actually Warzone’s best gun but it’s still ignored

One of Modern Warfare 3’s most underrated LMGs has an “absurd” TTK in Warzone, and it is the best primary weapon right now.

Over the last few months, the Warzone meta has been dominated by just a few guns. The likes of the KAR98K, Superi 46, and Striker have reigned supreme, but they’re starting to fall away a bit.

The Season 5 update for Warzone has reinforced that shake-up too, with some underrated options now rising up. The VEL 46, BAS-B, and M4 have started creeping into the meta thinking, challenging the STG44, Static-HV, and even the RPK.

While the RPK’s popularity has stemmed from the JAK Cataclysm conversion kit – which turns into a one-shot sniper – there is an LMG that dominates as intended, and that’s the TAQ Eradicator.

“Before, when we hit the 42-metre range, it started to fall off a lot more. Now, it is far and away the most effective primary in the game,” Warzone guru WhosImmortal said in his August 4 video.

“This TTK is absolutely absurd, and it’s also a ridiculously easy weapon to use. It’s the best of both worlds, easy to use, quick to kill. You combine that and you’re going to fry everyone.”

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Stock: Tacverte Core Stock

Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain

The YouTuber doubled down on his claim that the LMG is now the “number one meta weapon” in Warzone, adding that it is “absolutely nuts” right now.

Despite that, other players haven’t caught on just yet. As per WZRanked stats, the Eradicator sits as the 15th most popular gun, way behind the likes of the RPK and STG44.

WhosImmortal isn’t the only Warzone guru to highlight the LMG recently either. IceManIsaac has also sung its praises, saying the Eradicator is a “laserbeam” with a “phenomenal” TTK. So, it’s about time everyone else jumped on board.