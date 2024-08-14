Buffed MW3 LMG has one of Warzone’s fastest TTKs but its barely used in Season 5

A buffed Modern Warfare 3 LMG has one of the best TTKs in Warzone Season 5, but it is still being ignored by many players.

In the original days of Verdansk, LMGs were largely ignored in Warzone. They were slow, bulky weapons, with recoil that bounced all over the place. However, that changed before the end of Modern Warfare.

Since then, the larger damage dealers have become a key part of the meta. You can’t drop into a game these days without facing the TAQ Eradicator or DG-58 LSW. However, you should also be coming up against the TAQ Evolvere.

Article continues after ad

Warzone guru WhosImmortal highlighted the LMG in his August 13 video, noting it’s buff in the Season 5 update has made it a really competitive option.

After its buff, the TAQ Evolvere has a TTK of around 750 ms in fights up to 36 meters. “That TTK is basically equivalent to the TAQ Eradicator, while having crazy good mobility for an LMG. Its strafe speed with certain attachments is ridiculously good. It kind of throws enemies off and ends up having one of the best TTKs with one of the best recoil patterns,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Barrel: LRF Righteous Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Kimura Seraphic Vertical

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Magazine: 50-round 762 Belt

The YouTuber noted that the LMG is “surprisingly agile” after its buff. “The buff wasn’t super, super significant but technically it is better than it was before,” he added. “This thing is actually one of the best choices in the entire game.”

As per WZRanked stats, the LMG sits outside the meta as the 26th most popular gun. That’s behind the likes of the Lachmann Shroud and VEL 46, which have also been highlighted as off-meta options.

Article continues after ad

Give it a go and you’ll be presently surprised.