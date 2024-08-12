Buffed MW2 SMG is “better than ever” in Warzone Season 5

One of Modern Warfare 2’s most slept-on SMGs is “better than ever” in Warzone after a buff in Season 5, but it is still being pretty ignored.

Modern Warfare 2 weapons have had a hard time of things when it comes to Warzone’s integration with Modern Warfare 3. Sure, some MW2 guns have had their moment in the spotlight, but that never typically lasts all that long.

Take the RPK with its JAK Cataclysm kit as an example, or even the VEL 46. The LMG turned into a one-shot sniper, quickly dominated the meta, and then got nerfed. The VEL was highlighted as being a top option at the start of Season 5, but it has now dropped off a fair bit.

However, if you want to use another MW2 gun then you shouldn’t overlook the Vaznev-9K for much longer. As Warzone guru WhosImmortal points out, the SMG has a TTK that is comparable to meta options like the Superi 46, Striker 9, and FJX Horus.

The YouTuber added that the SMG is “better than ever” as a result, even if players are sleeping on it. “Once you fully build this thing out, its effective damage range for the fastest TTK is very good for an SMG. It’s relatively easy to use and clean iron sights,” he further noted.

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensator

Barrel: KAS-1 254mm

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

Magazine: 45-round mag

As noted, it has been difficult for MW2 guns to gain and even sustain popularity. The Vaznev is one of those that has just never made an impact.

That is reflected in WZRanked’s stats, as they have it as the 50th most popular gun in Warzone.

Clearly, it is much better than those stats suggest. So, give it a go and you’ll be pleasantly surprised. It is ultra-competitive.