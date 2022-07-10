GamingCall of Duty

Buffed Cold War gun dominates Warzone Season 4 despite Vanguard weapon meta

. 3 hours ago
Warzone Season 4
Mac-10 being used in Black Ops Cold War next to Warzone logo
Activision

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has outlined a buffed Cold War SMG that is back to its best in Season 4, claiming the MAC-10’s recent strengthening makes it viable despite the Vanguard weapon meta. 

The MAC-10 will be familiar to any longer-term players of Warzone, with the Black Ops Cold War gun being among the game’s very best SMGs for some time during the Treyarch title’s life-cycle.

However, like many other weapons, it has fallen away in terms of popularity, with the majority of most-used guns now being from this year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Currently, it sits at a respectable if unspectacular pick-rate of just over 1.8% but, according to Warzone YouTuber and expert WhosImmortal, it could well be a dominant weapon again.

MAC 10
Activision / Treyarch
The MAC-10 was one of the best SMGs in Warzone for some-time, and could be back in Pacific Season 4.

Warzone Season 4 buffs make MAC-10 the ideal “sniper support” weapon

Outlining his views in a recent YouTube video, he stated that recent buffs and nerfs mean it is as viable as it has been in a long-time, potentially even capable of challenging the long-established superiority of Vanguard weapons like the MP40 and H4 Blixen.

“While we saw a lot of changes primarily to Vanguard guns,” he explained, “one weapon change went under the radar if you will. The MAC-10 actually got a slight range buff. Which was kind of out of the blue considering the MAC-10 really is not a formidable meta weapon.”

However, going through the data, the MAC-10’s medium-range strength makes it the most suitable sniper support in the game. While you’ll still get outgunned by Vanguard weapons within 10-meter gunfights, beyond that the MAC-10 will more than hold its own.

WhosImmortal even outlined his go-to set up to make the most of the Season 4 buff, detailed below:

  • Muzzle: Recoil Booster
  • Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Stock: Removed Stock
  • Perk: Acrobatic
  • Perk 2: Quick
  • Rear Grip: Taped Grip
  • Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags
  • Ammunition: Lengthened
  • Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

The only thing left for players to decide is which sniper they want to take in the secondary slot. Currently, that likely comes down to the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle or the Modern Warfare HDR, which packs more of a punch but doesn’t have the same speed.

With the MAC-10 in the primary slot, though, you’ll have the perfect weapon to finish anyone off who proves too much for your sniper.

