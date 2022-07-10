Buffed Cold War gun dominates Warzone Season 4 despite Vanguard weapon meta

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has outlined a buffed Cold War SMG that is back to its best in Season 4, claiming the MAC-10’s recent strengthening makes it viable despite the Vanguard weapon meta.
The MAC-10 will be familiar to any longer-term players of Warzone, with the Black Ops Cold War gun being among the game’s very best SMGs for some time during the Treyarch title’s life-cycle.
However, like many other weapons, it has fallen away in terms of popularity, with the majority of most-used guns now being from this year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Currently, it sits at a respectable if unspectacular pick-rate of just over 1.8% but, according to Warzone YouTuber and expert WhosImmortal, it could well be a dominant weapon again.
Warzone Season 4 buffs make MAC-10 the ideal “sniper support” weapon
Outlining his views in a recent YouTube video, he stated that recent buffs and nerfs mean it is as viable as it has been in a long-time, potentially even capable of challenging the long-established superiority of Vanguard weapons like the MP40 and H4 Blixen.
“While we saw a lot of changes primarily to Vanguard guns,” he explained, “one weapon change went under the radar if you will. The MAC-10 actually got a slight range buff. Which was kind of out of the blue considering the MAC-10 really is not a formidable meta weapon.”
However, going through the data, the MAC-10’s medium-range strength makes it the most suitable sniper support in the game. While you’ll still get outgunned by Vanguard weapons within 10-meter gunfights, beyond that the MAC-10 will more than hold its own.
WhosImmortal even outlined his go-to set up to make the most of the Season 4 buff, detailed below:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Perk: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: Quick
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Underbarrel: M1915 Steady
The only thing left for players to decide is which sniper they want to take in the secondary slot. Currently, that likely comes down to the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle or the Modern Warfare HDR, which packs more of a punch but doesn’t have the same speed.
With the MAC-10 in the primary slot, though, you’ll have the perfect weapon to finish anyone off who proves too much for your sniper.