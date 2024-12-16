Buffed Black Ops 6 AR with rapid Warzone TTK could be secret meta monster

One of Black Ops 6’s recently buffed assault rifle actually has one of Warzone’s best TTKs. However, it is being overlooked by quite a lot of players.

The start of the Black Ops 6 cycle in Warzone was actually bad news for a lot of guns from the new game. They were quickly overlooked for weapons from Modern Warfare 3 and it’s taken a few rounds of changes to really change that.

Black Ops 6 guns have gotten some love and started to take their place in the meta. The XM4 and C9 are the most-used weapons from the new game, with the likes of MW3’s Static-HV and DTIR 30-06 still up there too.

If you’re looking for something different to use, well, WhosImmortal has highlighted the AS Val after it’s buff in Season 1 Reloaded.

Best AS Val loadout in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

That’s right, the Warzone guru believes that the Val is one of the best Assault Rifles in the battle royale now as it has a rapid TTk and is “unique” to any other option.

“Overall, it’s just performing better in the mid to long-range and it’s very noticeable in-game,” he said in his December 14 video. He noted that the Val and AK-74 lag behind the SVA-545 in the close-range. Yet, take a fight out over the 45-meter range and the Val really comes into its own.

The assault rifle has a TTK of around 796 ms, which is neck-and-neck with the AK-74. Extend that fight to 60 metres, though, and the Val shines through with a 888 ms TTK.

Barrel: Suppressed Reinforced Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag II

Stock: Balanced Stock

Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

As WhosImmortal notes, the AR has a “unique setup” because some attachments don’t overlap with other guns.

The big example of that is the Suppressed Reinforced Barrel. Not only does it offer silence, but it also has great velocity and damage range increases.

Those attachments might be one of the reasons that the AS Val is somewhat off-meta. However, it’s well worth using.