“Broken” Warzone sniper loadout deletes enemies in one shot after nerf reverted

Snipers could be back in a big way in Call of Duty: Warzone as the Type 99 is “broken” again, with one loadout in particular deleting enemies in just one shot.

Over the last couple of years, Warzone has had its fair share of broken weapons. No one will ever forget the devastation that the DMR and Diamatti’s caused in Black Ops Cold War, for example.

With the integration of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the CoD battle royale has seen a few more annoying weapons pop up, mainly in part due to the ability to throw on 10 attachments to any primary weapon of choice. The majority of “broken” Vanguard guns have been in the SMG and Assault Rifle categories, but snipers have had their moments as well.

In the case of the Type 99, it has been bugged in the past, allowing players to down enemies with just one shot. Though, things have gone a step further this time, as the sniper will do more than just leave your foe scrambling for a revive.

Broken Type 99 Warzone loadout is back

NRG’s IceManIsaac highlighted the Vanguard sniper in his August 11 video, noting that its deadly one-shot potential has returned in a pretty big way.

The YouTuber showed that the Type 99 will do 300 damage to the head and chest, while also doing 243 damage to the neck, meaning that if you had a center mass shot – a shot that lands in the middle of the hitbox – the enemy that was in your crosshair is very likely raging and heading back to the main menu.

“Legitimately, it is broken. They have patched this in the past and, somehow, it got reverted,” Isaac said. “This is probably going to be patched within the next week.”

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Shirashi 712mm Sniper

Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Stock: Removed Stock

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 5-round mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Removed Stock

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: On Hand

As the YouTuber notes, there is no explanation as to why the Type 99 has gone back to its previous state, but it benefits players for the time being at least.

Just as he says, Raven Software will likely get to the bottom of the problem before long and send out a hotfix, but if you get downed by a sniper and it’s not a headshot, you probably know why now.