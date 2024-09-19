“Broken” Warzone attachment is already ruining games in Season 6

Warzone’s new Bracefire-HC Grip is “broken” already in the early days of Season 6, and players are worried about the future too.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 just around the corner, the start of Season 6 in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone marks the final big update in this cycle. MW3 will soon go on the back burner as players jump over to Black Ops.

Even though this is the final big update for MW3, it isn’t a blowout of things. There is The Haunting event – which has some spooky surprises and skins for Halloween – and Modern Warfare 2 guns have gotten some love in both Multiplayer and Warzone.

There will, of course, be a few new Aftermarket Parts too. Though, there is also a new grip – the Bracefire-HC Grip. And, its already creating a few headaches for players.

Redditor ThisGuyOnCod flagged the new attachment as being “broken” because footstep audio becomes “non existent” when you use Tac Stance.

“This is probably by design at this point lmaoooo. Game is so bad rn,” one player complained. “Are we supposed to act surprised? Another Update, another broken mess…,” another added.

The Season 6 patch notes, initially, stated that the Bracefire-HC Grip would let players sprint and fire at the same time – just like how Gung-Ho used to work.

That had them worried at first. “I like movement in CoD, but even this is a bit over the line for me,” one said. “I’m sure this won’t be game breaking,” another chimed in.

However, the grip’s description has been changed already. It now reads: “Bracefire-HC Grip. A side-angled foregrip that provides improved recoil control, stability, and handling.”

Obviously, if the attachment does become a massive problem like some fans fear, then the devs would have to get involved. So, we’ll keep an eye on it.