Underrated Warzone 2 SMG is “broken” and dominating Ashika Island

Looking for a new SMG to run in Warzone 2? Well, you may want to look into the PDSW as it’s a bit “broken” currently, especially when it comes to Ashika Island.

The Season 2 and Season 2 Reloaded updates for Warzone 2 have really shaken up the battle royale’s meta over the last few weeks, especially as there are now two maps to contend with.

When it comes to Al-Mazrah, the bigger of the two battle royale maps, players still opt for LMGs, Snipers, and assault rifles as go-tos. In terms of Ashika Island, though, SMGs shine through a bit more thanks to the increased nature of close-quarters fights.

If you’re continuing to drop into the smaller map for games, you might want to give the PDSW a try. The SMG, which is more commonly referred to as the P90, is actually a little “broken” right now, and is doing serious damage.

Best PDSW (P90) loadout for Warzone 2

The compact but deadly weapon was highlighted by YouTuber TCTekk in his March 30 video, noting that it does pack a serious punch these days.

His “broken” build is slightly different from the more popular loadouts, given that he uses the Overpressured ammunition. This is busted on every SMG currently, as it can be tuned to completely eliminate recoil while buffing fire rate and damage.

On top of that, he also uses the lesser-spotted GR33 Light Rail and STIP-40 Grip to bring the weapon under control even further.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

Rear Grip: STIP-40

Rail: Light Rail

Ammunition: 5.7x 28MM Overpressured

While the PDSW has gotten a bit more love in Season 2, it is still pretty painfully underused. As per WZRanked stats, it only has a 1.5% usage rate.

So, if you’re dropping into Ashika Island, make sure to give it a go and see if it’s as deadly in your hands as it is in everyone else’s.