"Broken" AK-47 SMG Warzone class is new Season 3 meta loadout - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season Three meta has been very diverse so far, but a new class may change that. Check out this new close-range loadout for the Black Ops Cold War version of the AK-74, which is about to be in every “OP gun” YouTube video and TikTok.

First things first, we have to apologize to Twitch streamers Repullze and DiazBiffle, who were hoping to keep this new class a secret. But they gave FaZe Swagg the loadout, so we all know it’s going to get blown up in a YouTube video anyway.

After Warzone’s Season 3’s patch nerfed the FFAR and M16, the meta has been in flux. Players agree that the CR-56 AMAX is the best option at range, while remaining undecided on the top close-quarters choice.

Clip after clip, 30-bomb after 30-bomb, Repullze’s SMG class for the Black Ops Cold War AK-47 is set to change that. The gun is a speedy little demon that can down squads with one mag, and we’ve got the full class for you to try out.

“Broken” AK-47 SMG Warzone loadout

Barrel : 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition : 45 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

As an AK modified to play like an SMG, Repullze sacrifices a Muzzle and Optic to maximize mobility. Every attachment, other than the RPK Barrel, lets this gun fly around despite its heavy damage and large-seeming frame.

Just watch how hard this thing slaps.

Cornered by three hungry enemies in a house, Repullze smokes one at mid-range, finesses the second point-blank, and then outguns the third with his remaining bullets.

With one 45-round mag, the streamer zips around, smokes a full trio, and is left with a simple reaction: “Ay, this thing is f**king broken, bro.”

Combine this class with an AMAX as your primary and perks like Double Time and Amped Up to maximize versatility, as well as a Throwing Knife in your lethal equipment slot if you want to save bullets.

As Biffle shows later, to the surprise of Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder, this loadout is versatile and outright nasty. Moments later, he pulled off another 1v3 with just one mag — if you weren’t convinced of the gun’s lethality yet.

People are still experimenting with different guns, but this AMAX and AK-47 loadout is clearly in the lead for the game’s new meta. If something new pops up, we’ll share it. Until then, enjoy smoking people with a class that hasn’t gone mainstream…yet.