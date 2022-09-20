EsportsCall of Duty

Boston Breach reveals Owakening to round out 2023 CDL season roster

Alec Mullins
CDL
Methodz and Vivid of the Boston Breach's 2022 CDL rosterCall of Duty League

Boston’s first year in the Call of Duty League was a tumultuous one. From dropping Capsidal in favor of standout SMG Vivid after Major III to nearly knocking out the eventual Champions in LA Thieves during the biggest tournament of the year, there was hope and heartbreak throughout the entire season.

Now with a new-look squad, however, the team is set to give it another run in 2023 as the scene switches over to Modern Warfare 2.

Boston Breach adds Owakening in place of TJHaly for CDL 2023 season

Despite reports that Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni could be making his departure from the Beantown squad, the core of last year’s squad will be coming back together.

The veteran Main AR player will be rejoined by Reece ‘Vivid’ Drost and Dylan ‘Nero’ Koch, with Florida standout Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley rounding out the squad.

Owakening comes in to replace Thomas ‘TJHaly’ Haly, who the squad said goodbye to shortly after the end of last season.

Owakening, like Vivid before him, joins the squad from the Florida Mutineers and comes touted as one of the best Flex players in all of the League. The chemistry between the two of them may help this roster overcome their 2022 struggles, but only time will tell.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out though, as the CDL has announced their season schedule and, competition is kicking off earlier than ever before.

