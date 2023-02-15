BobbyPoff parts from OpTic Gaming after two years

Bobby ‘BobbyPoff’ Poffenbarger was one of OpTic Gaming’s Warzone standouts but now the battle royale star is bidding adieu to the Greenwall.

BobbyPoff and OpTic have parted ways after two years of the Warzone streamer representing the brand. Originally an Envy signee back in February 2021, Bobby made the jump over to the OG brand when the two merged in November of the same year.

During his time with both organizations, Poffenbarger wowed fans with his elite battle royale skills, building a following rivaled by few other streamers in the space along the way.

BobbyPoff parts with OpTic Gaming after two years

BobbyPoff broke the news on February 15, letting fans know that his contract had come up and that the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on new terms.

“Bittersweet announcement today – OpTic and I weren’t able to agree on a new deal. It was an awesome 2 years with Envy & then OpTic and I leave with nothing but fond memories and awesome friendships,” he tweeted.

Shortly after the announcement, his former teammates flooded in to wish him well, with H3CZ himself chiming in as well. “Imma miss you Bob… imma miss you.”

“Much love big bob… glad to see u killing it,” Nick ‘Maniac’ Kershner added.

Poffernbarger also announced that he’s looking for a new place to host his talents (and the Scarf Squad fanbase). “I’m now actively searching for the next org to call home.”

On top of his 342k followers on Twitch, he’s also amassed more than 76k YouTube subscribers as well as $58,000 in earnings as a competitor.