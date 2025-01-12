BO6 Zombies players giving up on Aether Shroud as game-breaking bugs ruin it

The Aether Shroud glitch in BO6 Zombies has frustrated players for so long that they’re starting to use other field upgrades instead.

Originally introduced in Cold War’s Zombies mode, Aether Shroud hides players from enemy detection when activated.

This otherwise beloved field upgrade has fallen out of favor, though. After an early January 2025 update, Black Ops 6 players began logging complaints about Aether Shroud and its various issues.

Numerous people have claimed that activating the mechanic crashes the game, particulary on the Citadelle des Morts map when using the Void Sheath augment. Another bug prevents the field upgrade from working at all, causing some fans to abandon it outright.

Aether Shroud glitch keeps ruining BO6 Zombies runs

One Black Ops 6 player reached their wit’s end after a Zombies run ended when the undead swarmed them.

What’s worse, the user tried keeping the creatures at bay by activating Aether Shroud, but the field upgrade failed to work as intended. “Like how is this bug still not fixed??????” the poster asked in a subsequent Reddit comment.

Given the number of problems plaguing Aether Shroud, few in the comments were surprised by the gameplay footage. One person joked, “Bro expected the game to function correctly and [not] bug out LMAO.”

Meanwhile, several people said they’ve given up on Aether Shroud entirely. “Aether Shroud has felt so buggy for so long that I’ve started just using other Field Upgrades, so I don’t have to worry about it lol,” reads one such comment.

Apparently, the Frenzied Guard field upgrade is the better choice, attracting enemies but ensuring that only the user’s Armor takes damage.

Explained a different user, “This is why I use frenzy cuz they don’t wanna fix sh** man.”

“And that’s why you use frenzy shroud when doing high rounds,” another person chimed in.

OP also received a fair few “skill issue” responses from people critiquing their tactic of running into the hoard.

Regardless, the BO6 Zombies community still awaits a fix for the Aether Shroud glitch to make stealth usable again in the mode.