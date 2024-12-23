Activision’s 20,000 cheater ban mocked by BO6 & Warzone players as “worthless”

BO6 and Warzone players say Activision banning 20,000 Call of Duty cheaters doesn’t even scratch the surface.

Cheaters and hackers have long infested Call of Duty games, hence Activision’s implementation of the Ricochet anti-cheat system.

Of late, however, the problem has become increasingly worse, with the company even doubling down on cross-play in Ranked matches despite the ongoing concerns.

And it’s not just everyday players demanding that Activision take action, either. Streamers have also aired their frustrations. After combatting streamer snipers, content creator Fifakill said it “feels like cheaters have more control of the game than devs rn.”

In a Call of Duty Updates post, Activision has addressed recent and future changes to the Ricochet anti-cheat system. For one, “several additional detections” were rolled out in the last week to fortify COD games.

Such efforts have resulted in more than 20,000 account bans, all targeted for “engaging in boosting and cheating behavior” across Ranked Play in BO6 and Warzone.

Call of Duty players are far from impressed with the stat, evidenced by responses to the update post.

Activision

The CODmunity Twitter/X page pondered whether the 20,000 figure “isn’t just the tip of the iceberg. That number seems low considering we have cheaters in almost every game in all servers.”

Another frustrated user called account banning “worthless,” given that hackers “just make new accounts within 30 minutes.”

Someone else joked, “20k cheaters accounts banned? I bet all 20k of those cheaters are back with a new account already.”

Other players in the thread argued the message from Activision reads hollow since similar communications go live every year while “the game stays the same.”

In 2025, Team Ricochet intends to implement an extra layer of server infrastructure that should temper long-running stability issues. Plus, further protections will come in the form of upgrades targeting server systems and the existing kernel driver.