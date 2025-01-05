BO6 Jan 3 Zombies patch claims it fixed annoying bug that’s still in the game

Despite developers saying they fixed a Vermin glitch in the January 3 update, BO6 Zombies players continue to encounter annoying issues with the enemy type.

Treyarch deployed Black Ops 6’s first patch after the holiday break on January 3, 2025. The patch introduced a host of Scorestreak tweaks for Multiplayer and buffed the Elemental Sword in Zombies Mode.

One Zombies-specific bullet point in the release notes also promised that a glitch involving Vermin had been patched out. It read, “Addressed an issue where Vermin could sometimes hit twice with one attack.”

Vermin attacks have remained contentious for weeks because of their one-shot kills and inconsistent damage output. While the January 3 patch should have resolved at least some of these issues, it appears the developers missed the mark.

In a post on the Zombies subreddit, one user shared video proof that Black Ops 6’s January 3 patch didn’t address the Vermin error like the release notes claimed.

The clip shows a Vermin striking twice in a single attack, a move that completely drains the player of their health.

To further prove their case, the Redditor noted that the Vermin’s jump attack should only deal 67 damage.

A closer look at the health meter shows the player’s HP dropping from 180 to 113, then falling to 46 after the creature unfairly strikes a second time. In mere seconds the Vermin dealt what should be an impossible 134 damage.

Someone else in the thread pointed out, “There’s literally 2 damage markers on your front side after he hits you ‘once.’ That’s crazy.”

A few other BO6 Zombies players said they’ve encountered the same Vermin glitch since the patch went live.

One person said the mistake hardly surprises them given past precedent. “That’s just a CoD classic by now. The patch notes say something is fixed while nothing has changed. This happens with most major updates, they really need to get their sh** together.”

Unfortunately for Zombies faithful, this glitch isn’t the only issue plaguing the mode since a change added in the January 3 patch nerfed camo farming in Directed Mode.