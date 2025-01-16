BO6 devs confirm return of “iconic” SMG & Zombies fans already know what it is

Treyarch are teasing the return of an “iconic” Zombies SMG in Black Ops 6 Season 2 and players are already convinced they know what it is.

The Black Ops 6 Season 2 update is gearing up to be a big one for Zombies fans. Not only is the new map ‘The Tomb’ on the way, but there’s also a host of smaller quality-of-life changes that the community has been calling for, including the ability to pause during co-op matches.

On top of all that, the devs have also confirmed a host of new guns, including “one of the most iconic SMGs in Zombies history.” While the name of this mystery weapon is yet to be confirmed, the community thinks the answer is pretty obvious — the MP40.

Black Ops 6 Zombies players convinced MP40 is returning in Season 2

Shortly after the 115 Day announcement, players began posting on social media that the “iconic” SMG in question could only be the MP40. The WWII gun has appeared in every version of CoD Zombies with the exception of BOCW, and even appeared as a Wall Buy in many iconic maps such as Black Ops 1’s Kino der Toten and Black Ops 2’s Origins.

“It has to be the MP40. It’s literally the most iconic SMG from zombies,” said one player on X.

“It surely has to be the MP40. Considering [The Tomb] is pretty much the Dark Aether version of Origins, it only makes sense,”

While the MP40 is undoubtedly the most likely candidate, there is another classic CoD SMG that some players think the devs could be referring to. Although it hasn’t appeared in quite as many Call of Dutys as the MP40, fans argued that the PPSH-41 has been better and more popular in the games it has featured in.

“You’re chatting mad s**t. PPSH has been the king of SMGs in Zombies since World at War. MP40 is just an average wall buy,” said one reply to Soufiane040’s Reddit post.

“PPSH I would argue is more popular than the MP40,” added another.

However, although the PPSH-41 has arguably been the stronger SMG of the two, many players feel that the MP40 has a longer history with Zombies specifically.

Whichever weapon it turns out to be, it’s also set to arrive in Black Ops 6 multiplayer and Warzone, as well as Zombies. So, players from all across the community will be eager to find out its identity as we head towards the Season 2 update on January 28.