Blacklisted Warzone pro ClutchBelk in tears after being allowed to compete again

Call of Duty: Warzone pro Chandler ‘ClutchBelk’ Belk was left in tears after revealing that he is finally allowed to compete in Activision-backed tournaments again.

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launching in a few weeks, players are already gearing up for the raft of early tournaments that will kick off shortly after its release.

In the case of ClutchBelk, he’s been playing in Warzone tournaments since the battle royale first dropped, but was rumored to be blacklisted from the biggest events – including the World Series of Warzone – after sexism accusations were levied against him following drama with New York Subliners Warzone star Swish.

The Warzone pro, who had previously been signed to the Los Angeles Guerrillas as a content creator before the accusations, has routinely asked Activision for a timeline on when he might be allowed to compete again.

ClutchBelk finally allowed to compete in CoD tournaments again

Belk appeared on the November 1st episode of the Bot Lobby podcast, confirming that he’d been allowed to compete again once Warzone 2 releases.

“It’s definitely been a rough year. There’s times where I’d thought about quitting and I thought about getting a real job,” the streamer said, visibly emotional. He noted that he’d been doing Door Dash deliveries on the side to keep himself ticking over.

“To be able to get that news a few days ago, it was like God just gave me my gift back to just be able to do what I love to do,” he added. “I’m just a competitor and it was like a brick was lifted off my back and I’m just so grateful for it. So grateful.”

The streamer has already been back competing too, placing third in the Florida Mutineers’ $25,000 Full Sail Search and Destroy Tournament.

As noted, there will be plenty of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 tournaments over the coming weeks, so expect Belk to be a feature in many of them.