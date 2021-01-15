 Black Ops Cold War Zombies: New Firebase Z details, Tombstone Soda, Scorestreaks - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: New Firebase Z details, Tombstone Soda, Scorestreaks

Published: 15/Jan/2021 21:29

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

In celebration of 115 day (which is a reference to Element 115 from Zombies lore), Treyarch have revealed some of the first major details about the upcoming Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Firebase Z.

During the Black Ops Cold War’s mid-season update, Treyarch announced that a new Zombies map, titled Firebase Z, would be coming before the end of the season and confirmed that more details would be coming on 115 day.

Now, that day is here and it’s safe to say that Treyarch have delivered, at least for the time being, confirming exactly how the map connects to the mode’s overall narrative and revealing some new items that players will be able to use while grinding their way through it.

Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z story

Activision
Firebase Z will take place in Vietnam and feature new enemies.

According to Treyarch, Firebase Z takes place in a facility called Outpost 25, which is located in the jungles of Vietnam. Set after the events of the first map, Die Maschine, Samantha Maxis has been captured by Omega Group and it’s up to the Requiem team to go and save her, which brings them to Outpost 25.

The developers also confirmed that the map will feature some brand-new enemies and gameplay mechanics, but they failed to go into detail about what exactly they will be. Could we be seeing a new boss zombie similar to the Megaton from Die Maschine? Fans will have to just wait and see.

New Zombies perk and scorestreaks

Activision
Tombstone Soda is returning in Black Ops Cold War and it’ll operate a bit differently than it has in the past.

In addition to the narrative details, Treyarch also confirmed some of the new items coming to the game. The first, which was teased a few weeks back, is the Tombstone Soda perk.

For Black Ops Cold War, the aforementioned perk, which originated in Black Ops II, will feature some novel abilities.

While the player has the perk active, they will turn into a “shadow” if they’re downed. In this form, players can use weapons while they attempt to revive themselves. That being said, if you die while in shadow form, you’re done, presumably until the next round.

If you’re a fan of the original perk, however, that’s not a problem, as the tier-three upgrade for the Black Ops Cold War version allows you to drop a small stash, which includes all of your original items, when you die, which is almost identical to how the BO2 version worked.

Beyond that, the developers also confirmed that two new scorestreaks will be coming to the game: the Artillery and Napalm Strike. Each one can be crafted from the Crafting Table, although it’s unknown whether or not they’ll be available on just Firebase Z or if Die Maschine is also getting some love.

All in all, it seems like Firebase Z is going to bring a ton of cool features when it launches on February 4, 2021, which is sure to liven up the overall Zombies experience in Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty

CoD 2021 leaks: Release date, next Call of Duty developer, rumors

Published: 15/Jan/2021 17:11

by James Busby
CoD 2021 image
Activision

Share

Call of Duty 2021

From credible rumors to speculated release dates, find out everything you need to know about Call of Duty 2021. 

Contents

The ever-popular Call of Duty series has remained a staple pick for those looking to show off their quick reflexes and eagle-eyed aim. Whether you enjoy futuristic firefights or prefer the boots on the ground approach, Call of Duty has delivered numerous experiences over the years.

From the brutal battlefields of WWII to present-day conflicts, the series has continually visited and revisited numerous theatres of war with each new entry. 

With the next title on the horizon, let’s run through everything we know about CoD 2021. 

CoD 2021 release date

Black Ops Cold War screenshot
Activision / Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War is the latest title to be released.

As of writing, we don’t have an official release date set for Call of Duty 2021. However, that hasn’t stopped us from making an educated guess. By following similar CoD release title trends, it’s fair to speculate that the game will release in early to mid-November. 

After all, the previous Call of Duty games all had November releases. Here’s a brief timeline of previous CoD release dates: 

  • Call of Duty 3: November 7, 2006
  • Modern Warfare: November 7, 2007
  • World at War: November 11, 2008
  • Modern Warfare 2: November 10, 2009
  • Black Ops: November 9, 2010
  • Modern Warfare 3: November 8, 2011
  • Black Ops II: November 13, 2012
  • Ghosts: November 5, 2013
  • Advanced Warfare: November 4, 2014
  • Black Ops III: November 6, 2015
  • Infinite Warfare: November 4, 2016
  • WWII: November 3, 2017
  • Black Ops 4: October 12, 2018
  • Black Ops Cold War: November 13, 2020

While Infinity Ward changed things up with the release of Modern Warfare on October 25, 2019, it is more than likely that CoD 2021 will keep to the usual November schedule. 

Call of Duty 2021 developer

Call of Duty WWII screenshot
Activision / Sledgehammer Games
Sledgehammer’s last release was Call of Duty WWII.

So, now that we have an idea of when Call of Duty 2021 could release, who exactly is in charge of developing it? Well, if we take a look at the development cycle of the franchise, we might just get a few clues. 

Firstly, the three main studios developing the core Call of Duty games are Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games. Raven Software could be given the reigns, but this is unlikely, especially given they mainly focus on assisting each studio. 

The last four CoD games were developed by the following studios: 

  • Black Ops 4: Treyarch (2018)
  • Modern Warfare: Infinity Ward (2019)
  • Warzone: Infinity Ward / Raven Software (2020)
  • Black Ops Cold War: Treyarch / Raven Software (2020)

Judging from the timeline above, the most obvious candidate for Call of Duty 2021 is Sledgehammer Games. The developers behind CoD WWII have been missing from action since 2017, which would indicate that they have been busy working on the next big release. 

Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software were tasked with releasing the next CoD game in 2020, but disagreements between the two arose, leading Treyarch to take the lead role. Sledgehammer’s title was then developed into Black Ops Cold War.

Quite how much of the project was reworked into Cold War remains to be seen, but it does seem likely that Sledgehammer Games would use this time to begin working on another title. If this wasn’t evident enough, last year, Sledgehammer reportedly hired 150 new staff and stated that they were actively working on multiple projects

Combine this with the fact that Infinity Ward has only just wrapped up development on Modern Warfare and Treyarch is still busy working on content for Black Ops Cold War – and you have a pretty strong case. 

Call of Duty 2021 rumors

Advanced Warfare screenshot
Activision / Sledgehammer Games
Could a prequel to Advanced Warfare be in the works?

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Call of Duty 2021, with many fans speculating that the Sledgehammer could be making another entry in the Advanced Warfare series. However, renowned Call of Duty leaker, Tom Henderson believes that if that is the case, the game will be a prequel. 

“Warzone is going to have a Sledgehammer Games integration,” says Henderson. The whole purpose of Warzone is to convert free-to-play players into paid players by purchasing whichever title is integrated at the time. I just can’t see an EM1 laser rifle being in Warzone, it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

This would be a jarring experience, particularly given Warzone’s arsenal currently utilizes real-world weaponry. Having highly futuristic guns could also upset the current balance of the game as well, an area Activision is constantly aiming to control. 

“Maybe we could see a Call of Duty WWII title, possibly like WWII but maybe a prequel or sequel. It would make a lot more sense for the weapons to be integrated into Warzone. It could be a modern or even a future title, but not set too far into the future where it wouldn’t make sense for the Warzone integration.”

While Henderson’s leaks have been correct in the past, these are just rumors and should be treated lightly. 

Call of Duty 2021 leaks

As for Call of Duty 2021 leaks, there has been no footage, screenshots, or box art showcasing the new title. Of course, you can expect to see the usual photoshopped images, blurry box art, fake emails, and rickrolls that come with every new Call of Duty release. 

Once we have any credible information, we’ll update this section further. 

Make sure you bookmark this feature and check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest CoD 2021 news. 