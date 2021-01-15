Black Ops Cold War Zombies: New Firebase Z details, Tombstone Soda, Scorestreaks - Dexerto

In celebration of 115 day (which is a reference to Element 115 from Zombies lore), Treyarch have revealed some of the first major details about the upcoming Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Firebase Z.

During the Black Ops Cold War’s mid-season update, Treyarch announced that a new Zombies map, titled Firebase Z, would be coming before the end of the season and confirmed that more details would be coming on 115 day.

Now, that day is here and it’s safe to say that Treyarch have delivered, at least for the time being, confirming exactly how the map connects to the mode’s overall narrative and revealing some new items that players will be able to use while grinding their way through it.

Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z story

According to Treyarch, Firebase Z takes place in a facility called Outpost 25, which is located in the jungles of Vietnam. Set after the events of the first map, Die Maschine, Samantha Maxis has been captured by Omega Group and it’s up to the Requiem team to go and save her, which brings them to Outpost 25.

The developers also confirmed that the map will feature some brand-new enemies and gameplay mechanics, but they failed to go into detail about what exactly they will be. Could we be seeing a new boss zombie similar to the Megaton from Die Maschine? Fans will have to just wait and see.

New Zombies perk and scorestreaks

In addition to the narrative details, Treyarch also confirmed some of the new items coming to the game. The first, which was teased a few weeks back, is the Tombstone Soda perk.

For Black Ops Cold War, the aforementioned perk, which originated in Black Ops II, will feature some novel abilities.

While the player has the perk active, they will turn into a “shadow” if they’re downed. In this form, players can use weapons while they attempt to revive themselves. That being said, if you die while in shadow form, you’re done, presumably until the next round.

If you’re a fan of the original perk, however, that’s not a problem, as the tier-three upgrade for the Black Ops Cold War version allows you to drop a small stash, which includes all of your original items, when you die, which is almost identical to how the BO2 version worked.

Beyond that, the developers also confirmed that two new scorestreaks will be coming to the game: the Artillery and Napalm Strike. Each one can be crafted from the Crafting Table, although it’s unknown whether or not they’ll be available on just Firebase Z or if Die Maschine is also getting some love.

All in all, it seems like Firebase Z is going to bring a ton of cool features when it launches on February 4, 2021, which is sure to liven up the overall Zombies experience in Black Ops Cold War.