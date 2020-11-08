 When will Black Ops Cold War weapons be added in Warzone? - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War weapons will not be added to Warzone on day one

Published: 8/Nov/2020 21:26 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 2:54

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Update (09/11/2020 – 6:45 PM PT): After a few days of confusion, Activision has confirmed that Black Ops Cold War weapons will not be coming to Warzone at launch after all.

“At launch, Cold War Operators will be able to be used in Warzone beginning on November 13th,” Activision said in a statement provided to CharlieIntel. “Cold War weapons will be available for use in Warzone beginning at Season 1’s Launch on December 10th. We apologize for any confusion.”

December 10 was the original date locked in for Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone anyways, so the recent Message of the Day can be brushed aside. Expect to see these weapons joining the battle royale at the beginning of Season One as originally planned. The original story can be found below.

Some confusion was stirred up in the Call of Duty community after a new Message of the Day claimed that Black Ops Cold War’s weapons would be available in Warzone right when the 2020 title launches on November 13.

One of the biggest topics of conversation in the leadup to the release of Black Ops Cold War was about how it will integrate with Warzone, which Treyarch explained to some extent in one of their recent blog posts.

In the announcement, the developers said that the integration wouldn’t take place until the new game’s first season kicks off on December 10: “At the start of Season One expect every weapon from Modern Warfare and new weapons from Black Ops Cold War to be accessible in Warzone, including Blueprints and camo variants.”

However, a new Message of the Day popped up in Modern Warfare and Warzone on November 8 stating that “any weapons unlocked in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare” could be used in Warzone starting on November 13, which is when BOCW is set to release worldwide.

Understandably, this has caused many players to be confused because it had been initially believed that the BOCW arsenal wouldn’t be introduced in Warzone until Season 1, which obviously contradicts the MOTD from Activision.

CoD Message of the Day
Activision / Reddit: u/Skeuomorphic_
Black Ops Cold War weapons will be in Warzone at launch, according to this new MOTD

What does this mean?

The likeliest reality is that BOCW weapons will indeed be available in Warzone right on November 13, and any new guns released in Season 1 will then be added to the battle royale at that time.

However, the wording that Activision used in the MOTD is also important to consider; the fact that they specifically mentioned “weapons unlocked in Black Ops Cold War” could mean that only those who purchase the new game and unlock guns in the multiplayer can use them in their loadouts for Warzone.

In that scenario, those who continue to play Warzone without purchasing BOCW will not have access to the new arsenal until the integration takes place at the start of Season 1, after which they can level up using either Warzone or Modern Warfare to finally unlock the new guns.

Remember, cross-progression between the three games won’t kick in until Season 1 either, which means that even if the options for new guns are in Warzone, without multiplayer, players will have no way to level up and unlock any not available right away.

Black Ops Cold War weapons
Reddit: u/OilCityHevs / Treyarch
Expect to see a lot of these Black Ops Cold War weapons to be used in Warzone starting November 13.

Loadouts combine both games’ guns?

The second line of the MOTD is also something that’s worth noting: “Mix and match Weapons and Blueprints to create your ideal loadout.”

What this appears to be saying is that players may be able to create Warzone loadouts featuring guns from both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. We already know that both games’ arsenals will be available in the BR at some point, but this could mean that players will be able to use weapons from both titles in a single class.

Thus, if the scenario described above ends up being the case, then fans who don’t purchase BOCW would likewise not be able to create such classes until Season 1.

Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Players who don’t purchase Black Ops Cold War might not have access to the new guns in Warzone until Season 1.

This news also explains why there was a massive, unannounced patch that players were prompted to install in Modern Warfare and Warzone, one which won’t be going live until later this week.

It’s very likely that this update is to prepare the battle royale for the sudden influx of new content, including BOCW weapons and Operators, especially now that we know they’re going to be available right on day one.

That’s all we can currently deduce from this new Message of the Day. Of course, all of this is speculation and nothing will be 100% certain until the game releases and/or any other official announcements are posted. As always, we’ll continue to bring you the latest details as more info about this topic becomes available.

Black Ops Cold War & Warzone integration: how it works, start date, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 0:20 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 0:24

by Daniel Cleary
Warzone and Black ops character
Infinity Ward / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Warzone’s integration with Black Ops Cold War allows players to bring over their weapons, skins, and more from Treyarch’s game into the battle royale title. Given they are two separate titles made by two separate studios, this may be a bit confusing. Here’s how it will work.

Black Ops Cold War includes three original modes: a campaign that’s a direct sequel to Black Ops 1, a highly anticipated multiplayer mode, and a Zombies experience that’s looking to be completely different from previous entries.

All of the above is par for the course with new CoD games in one way, shape, or form. That being said, for the first time ever, a Call of Duty game is crossing over with a previous title in the form of Warzone, which will be integrated with both BOCW and Modern Warfare. But how is it all going to work? Here’s what we know.

When does BOCW integrate with Warzone?

Black ops cold war characters in gunfight
Activision / Treyarch
Warzone is expected to come to Black Ops Cold War for Season One.

After previously being teased during the company’s investor’s call, Activision has announced that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be fully integrated with each other when the former’s first season launches on December 10, 2020.

According to Activision, this integration will see a slew of new content added to the game, including new weapons, and a “Classified Warzone experience”. The full extent of this new content is not yet clear, however.

While this is all slated to take place in December, players will be able to use their weapons from Black Ops Cold War when the game launches, so long as they’ve actually unlocked them in-game. In addition, operators from Black Ops Cold War will be playable in Warzone right on launch day, so you’ll be able to jump in with Adler, Woods, and others right from the start.

Loadouts and Weapons

Warzone BOCW integration
Treyarch
Players will be able to use both Black Ops Cold War & Modern Warfare weapons in Warzone.

While Warzone currently shares its loadout arsenal with Modern Warfare, it’s been confirmed that the guns from MW and BOCW multiplayer will both be available in Warzone

How it works is simple: Warzone players will be able to choose the weapon from each game that they want to utilize when making their loadouts. Each weapon will be designated with an icon indicated which game it’s from, in order to help differentiate similar guns.

That said, it is also worth noting that, although Warzone will include weapons from both games, you won’t be able to use BOCW guns in MW multiplayer and vice-versa.

Progression

Activision
Progression will be shared between Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare.

It’s been confirmed that Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War will be all share a singular progression system, which will kick in once Season 1 launches on December 10.

Players will be able to rank up in all three games simply by playing one of them, once the full integration occurs. Until then, BOCW progression will work separately from MW and Warzone.

On December 10, your rank in Warzone and Modern Warfare will be reset, in order to bring it in line with Black Ops Cold War’s leveling. No items will be lost, however, so you don’t have to grind all over again.

In addition, prestige mode is returning with the game, with a twist. The standard seasonal reset will now be implemented with aspects of the traditional prestige system. Rewards for ranking up through the 200 prestige levels include weapon blueprints, callings cards, and more.

Will there be a new Warzone map?

Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch
The official BOCW Season 1 roadmap teases something big for Warzone.

Warzone players are very familiar with Verdansk, as it is the game’s only map since launch. However, with the Cold War integration coming in December, many fans are expecting that the next chapter could take place on a new map entirely, or at least, a drastically changed version of the current location.

According to the Season 1 roadmap, on December 10, the game will get a “Classified Warzone Experience.” What exactly that will entail is yet to be confirmed, however, rumors and speculation from the key art released seems to point at a new map called Rebirth Island coming to the game.

Make sure to check back here regularly as we will be updating this info hub whenever anything new is announced.