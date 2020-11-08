 When will Black Ops Cold War weapons be added in Warzone? - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War weapons will be added to Warzone on day one

Published: 8/Nov/2020 21:26 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 21:38

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Some confusion has been stirred up in the Call of Duty community after a new Message of the Day says that Black Ops Cold War’s weapons will be available in Warzone right when the 2020 title launches on November 13.

One of the biggest topics of conversation in the leadup to the release of Black Ops Cold War was about how it will integrate with Warzone, which Treyarch explained to some extent in one of their recent blog posts.

In the announcement, the developers said that the integration wouldn’t take place until the new game’s first season kicks off on December 10: “At the start of Season One expect every weapon from Modern Warfare and new weapons from Black Ops Cold War to be accessible in Warzone, including Blueprints and camo variants.”

However, a new Message of the Day popped up in Modern Warfare and Warzone on November 8 stating that “any weapons unlocked in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare” could be used in Warzone starting on November 13, which is when BOCW is set to release worldwide.

Understandably, this has caused many players to be confused because it had been initially believed that the BOCW arsenal wouldn’t be introduced in Warzone until Season 1, which obviously contradicts the MOTD from Activision.

CoD Message of the Day
Activision / Reddit: u/Skeuomorphic_
Black Ops Cold War weapons will be in Warzone at launch, according to this new MOTD

What does this mean?

The likeliest reality is that BOCW weapons will indeed be available in Warzone right on November 13, and any new guns released in Season 1 will then be added to the battle royale at that time.

However, the wording that Activision used in the MOTD is also important to consider; the fact that they specifically mentioned “weapons unlocked in Black Ops Cold War” could mean that only those who purchase the new game and unlock guns in the multiplayer can use them in their loadouts for Warzone.

In that scenario, those who continue to play Warzone without purchasing BOCW will not have access to the new arsenal until the integration takes place at the start of Season 1, after which they can level up using either Warzone or Modern Warfare to finally unlock the new guns.

Remember, cross-progression between the three games won’t kick in until Season 1 either, which means that even if the options for new guns are in Warzone, without multiplayer, players will have no way to level up and unlock any not available right away.

Black Ops Cold War weapons
Reddit: u/OilCityHevs / Treyarch
Expect to see a lot of these Black Ops Cold War weapons to be used in Warzone starting November 13.

Loadouts combine both games’ guns?

The second line of the MOTD is also something that’s worth noting: “Mix and match Weapons and Blueprints to create your ideal loadout.”

What this appears to be saying is that players may be able to create Warzone loadouts featuring guns from both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. We already know that both games’ arsenals will be available in the BR at some point, but this could mean that players will be able to use weapons from both titles in a single class.

Thus, if the scenario described above ends up being the case, then fans who don’t purchase BOCW would likewise not be able to create such classes until Season 1.

Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Players who don’t purchase Black Ops Cold War might not have access to the new guns in Warzone until Season 1.

This news also explains why there was a massive, unannounced patch that players were prompted to install in Modern Warfare and Warzone, one which won’t be going live until later this week.

It’s very likely that this update is to prepare the battle royale for the sudden influx of new content, including BOCW weapons and Operators, especially now that we know they’re going to be available right on day one.

That’s all we can currently deduce from this new Message of the Day. Of course, all of this is speculation and nothing will be 100% certain until the game releases and/or any other official announcements are posted. As always, we’ll continue to bring you the latest details as more info about this topic becomes available.

Call of Duty

Modern Warfare & Warzone patch 1.29: New operators, Cold War preparation

Published: 8/Nov/2020 17:25

by Marco Rizzo
New Warzone update
Activsion

Share

Black Ops Cold War War Zone

The upcoming update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, 1.29, has been made available to pre-load for PS4 users. 

This is looking to be the last significant update that Infinity Ward will release for Modern Warfare before the launch of the new Call of Duty: Cold war on November 13.

Not parting ways with the tradition of heavy updates, players will be looking at a substantial 33GB download.

The Los Angeles-based developers have not yet released the 1.29 patch notes but are likely to do so on November 8. While not many details have been made public, thanks to some hints dropped by Activision and IW we are able to make so educated guesses.

New Warzone update
Activision
The pre-load should be available for all ps4 users by the end of the 8th

Back in October, Activision announced that Warzone is going to be fully integrated with the new Call of Duty by December.

This means that the upcoming update will be looking to introduce some assets and content from the new title,  this theory has gained more track since the publisher’s announcement that starting from the 12th, Warzone players will be able to use Cold War operators.

Of course, the new operators will only be available to use as long as the user has unlocked them.

Speaking of operators, Infinity War has been teasing the addition of a new character for a while making it likely that they will be revealed and introduced with 1.29.

New Call of Duty update
Activision
Warzone will be integrated into CoD: Cold War by December

Activision has announced that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be integrated in December 2020. With the upcoming release of the new CoD title and the release of the next-gen consoles, it would be safe to assume that, along with the usual bug fixes and in-game content, the update will be used to optimize Warzone for the new Playstation and Xbox systems.

The update will also be looking to fix some of the most severe bugs reported in the past month.

For example, multiple users have reported the constant resetting officer challenges 90-100, preventing them from earning the Season 6 emblem.

One of the most frustrating ones so far reported is the inability of some players to earn a Nuke even after completing their 30-player kill streak.

In Warzone some users are reporting issues regarding the challenge requiring players to win Gulag rounds as Gaz,  preventing them from completing the first objective of the mission.

We are waiting with excitement for the release of the full patch notes, and while the size of the patch will make it more difficult, the update will be a great way to conclude Modern WArfare’s cycle before the release of the next installment of the series.