Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded update: Demolition returns, Zombies event, full patch notes

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are here bringing tons of new content. From Demolition returning, a new map, to more Zombies content, here is everything that you need to know for this mid-season update.
For the first time since Modern Warfare Season 3, fan-favorite game mode, Demolition, is returning to the CoD franchise. Alongside Demolition, the map Zoo, which was revealed with Season 5, is finally coming to Cold War.
On top of all of this Multiplayer content, Zombies is getting a huge update. This will introduce a new Outbreak Region, event, and LTM that will all be playable when the update releases on September 9, 2021.
Advertisement
The Numbers Event is also coming to Cold War, this will allow players to complete challenges across multiplayer to unlock cosmetic rewards and a new melee weapon, the Sai.
Here are the full patch notes for Season 5 Reloaded.
Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: Demolition and Zoo return
The time has come for those that have been patiently waiting for two features coming to Cold War. Revealed at the start of Season 5, classic CoD game mode Demolition and Black Ops map Zoo are finally coming to the game.
Demolition will remain the same as it has in previous CoD titles. Attackers must try to destroy both bomb sites before the end of the round, while defenders must protect at least one site until the round is over.
Advertisement
Zoo is also back, but with some new features. Activision said to “ride” on the monorail so this suggests that the system is useable and will have a moving train that players can get on. You’ll need to jump in yourself and check out the reimagined map.
Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: Zombies Outbreak Region, Event, Rampage Inducer
Zombies was another focal point of the Season 5 Reloaded update. This is introducing Armada, a new region to Outbreak. Set in the North Atlantic Ocean, players can expect this map to take place near or on the water.
On top of a new region, a New World Event is coming as these “Black Chests.” Details about this are for “Requiem agents to discover,” so players will need to grind out and unlock the secrets of these new chests.
Advertisement
In round-based maps, the Rampage Inducer will appear in the starting areas. This orange essence canister will crank up the difficulty of Zombies to all-new levels. If all players accept the challenge, zombies will spawn at faster rates and will sprint until Round 20. The chaos keeps going until the second milestone is reached or death.
Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: Outbreak Survival LTM
The new limited-time mode, Outbreak Survival, creates a grueling but rewarding challenge for hardcore players. In this mode, players start with their Field Upgrade from their loadout and a 1911 handgun.
There is no auto-regeneration, so players must find food items to heal themselves. There is Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary which will restore different amounts of health based on rarity.
Advertisement
Players are still working toward the same goal as any other Outbreak game, complete the objective and reach the exfil site before dying.
Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: The Numbers Seasonal event and Melee Weapon
The highly anticipated Number Event is almost here. The seasonal event will begin on on September 21 at 10 AM PT and will feature different challenges that can be completed on Season 5 maps and modes.
By completing these in-game tasks players can unlock tons of cosmetics along with another arcade cabinet game. Additionally, those who complete all nine of the challenges (in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War) will unlock the new Sai melee weapon.
Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: Judge Dredd & Hudson Operators
Players have been waiting for an official announcement following the tease of a new operator coming to Cold War. Judge Dredd is confirmed to be available in Cold War with Season 5 Reloaded. Dredd, the crime fighter, will be coming to Cold War with a “Comic Strip” variant as well. This will feature a black and white cel-shaded skin.
Advertisement
Alongside Dredd, Hudson who is tied with Adler and the CIA, will be making his appearance as an operator later on this season.
Cold War Season 5 Reloaded patch notes
Unleash the Beast Within – Zoo Arrives in Multiplayer
There’s no cage that can hold you from the fight ahead.
First seen in the original Black Ops’ Escalation DLC pack in 2011, Zoo is a medium-sized map specifically designed for 6v6 game modes in Black Ops Cold War, trimming the playable space down to its main animal exhibit and park area for Multiplayer.
Be sure to take a “ride” on the monorail to get an incredible vantage point on the action below, or head to the souvenir shop to dole out plenty of free pain to your enemies. Jump into the action with the dedicated Zoo 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Five Reloaded.
New to Black Ops Cold War – Demolition Returns to Multiplayer
After a hiatus since Season Three of Modern Warfare in 2020, Demolition is back for Black Ops Cold War!
First introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare™ 2 (2009), this game mode is akin to a respawn-enabled, amped-up Search and Destroy. In Demolition, one team of attackers attempts to destroy a pair of bombsites while defenders must prevent the detonations.
All-out chaos ensues when time is extended after the first bomb site is destroyed, and both teams have a chance to play offense and defense before the match ends. If there is a tie, expect even more madness: a single neutral bomb site becomes active, with the first team to detonate it winning the match.
Agents of Requiem have even more to explore once Season Five Reloaded arrives, including a new Outbreak Region in previously uncharted waters for Zombies.
Located in the North Atlantic Ocean, Armada was the site of NATO and Warsaw Pact skirmishes over a sunken prototype nuclear submarine. With the Dark Aether spreading into the Atlantic, it seems nuclear armaments weren’t the only volatile element in the area. A dimensional rift has caused an intense energy spike, making the area rich in Aetherium Crystals, Essence… and the ravenous undead.
Expect to take on Objectives and World Events on the high seas in this new Region custom-tailored for Outbreak, including a new World Event for those looking to bolster their loadouts.
Across the Outbreak Zones, Requiem is reporting the presence of a new chest type alongside the usual small, medium, large, and golden varieties: the mysterious Black Chest.
Much like previous World Events found throughout the Regions, the exact details of this event are for Requiem agents to discover. Once they do, they may find the reward far outweighs the risk…
Operators heading back into round-based experiences to complete those Season Five Challenges will also find a new feature to ramp up the action from the very start: the Rampage Inducer.
Appearing as an orange Essence canister in the starting area, the Rampage Inducer will temporarily ramp up the difficulty to Cranked-level proportions if all members of a squad agree to take on the challenge. Once activated, this canister will speed up zombie spawn rates and cause all zombies to sprint endlessly until Round 20, turning up the action until the second major round milestone is reached… or a total squad wipe long before then.
New Onslaught Content and Weapon Blueprint Reward (PlayStation)
PlayStation Operators – don’t be left in the dark in Season Five Reloaded.
Onslaught receives a new map and narrative Intel with Onslaught Drive-In, as well as a new limited-time mode: Diminishing Light, a hectic twist on the traditional formula where the circle shrinks over time. If the Orb collapses on itself, it will implode and destroy you and your duo partner – shoot it to slow down the shrink rate or collect clock power-ups to pause the collapse.
Completing Surges will revert the Orb to its original size, and these are key to earning a brand-new Weapon Blueprint. Those who conquer 30 Surges in this limited-time mode will earn the “Soviet Red” Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint (shown above), which is based on the reliable AK-47 rifle and features plenty of high-level attachments.
The Numbers Event – Embrace Perseus’ Broadcast and Be Rewarded (In-Season)
Initially installed at the start of the season, the Mobile Broadcast Stations around Verdansk will soon begin amplifying the “Dragovich Program” tapes – A.K.A. the Numbers broadcasts – across the region.
These are the focus of The Numbers Event, an upcoming limited-time reward stream for Operators brave enough to investigate these trucks placed by Perseus. This limited-time event will begin on September 21 at 10 AM PT. Although Operators have recently reported odd noises and sights when near them, there are two incentives for anyone willing to interact with these Mobile Broadcast Stations:
The first is an instant $2,000 Cash bonus in the current match, more than enough for a set of Armor Plates at a Buy Station. The second is directly tied to the limited-time Numbers Event: for each unique Mobile Broadcast Station activated during the event, you will receive an exclusive reward such as a Sticker, Calling Card, or Charm, in addition to some XP.
In addition to the nine challenges in Warzone centered around the Mobile Broadcast Stations, the Numbers Event also includes a set of nine challenges within Black Ops Cold War based around new maps and modes for Season Five Reloaded. Through these challenges, you can unlock even more cosmetic rewards, as well as another arcade cabinet game for your Black Ops Cold War collection. While this prize is a secret, here’s our key hint: there are no Billy Club patches for those who play this retro arcade classic and hit 35,000 score or more.
The Sai – Unlock a New Melee Weapon Through the Numbers Event
Those who complete all nine challenges within Warzone OR Black Ops Cold War during the event will receive a new functional melee weapon: the Sai.
This dual-wield Melee weapon, often used in stealthy martial arts, is the first ever functional weapon to be awarded via limited-time event. Hundreds of years ago, it was introduced to the island of Okinawa and eventually became adopted by the local police to aid in arresting criminals. For an outlaw like Kitsune, who grew up nearly 1,200 kilometers away in Kobe, wielding one is an irony she relishes.
Its lightweight design allows for improved agility and fast attacks, which is great for taking out zombies or the competition in Multiplayer and Warzone.
New Limited-Time Outbreak Mode for Hardcore Agents: Survival (In-Season)
While the Black Chest and Rampage Inducer are both set to test Requiem’s most elite Operators, the most hardcore zombie slayers looking for a serious challenge can test their abilities in Outbreak Survival when The Numbers Event launches.
This limited-time Outbreak mode amps up the survival horror aspect of the Zombies experience, fundamentally changing Outbreak to make it a truly punishing-yet-rewarding challenge.
Operators will only bring in the Field Upgrade from their starting Loadout, with their primary weapon being replaced with a single 1911 handgun. Once boots hit the ground in a random Region, more modifiers become clear: the mini-map and overhead map are disabled, music is turned off, and the HUD displays little intel.
Whenever an Operator takes damage, there is no auto-regeneration to save them. Instead, they must find a brand-new item – Food – to heal.
These Food items have four rarity levels:
· Uncommon (e.g. Canned Corn) – Heals 50 HP
· Rare (e.g. Chocolate Chip Cookies) – Heals for 100 HP
· Epic (e.g. Chicken Soup) – Heals for 150 HP
· Legendary (e.g. an entire Pizza) – Heals for 200 HP AND heals 1 HP per second for 60 seconds
Other than these modifiers, the mission remains the same: survive the Outbreak Zone, complete the main Objective, and either Exfiltrate before the horde rips you limb-from-limb, or Warp to another region to continue the fight.
As this announcement was drafted, HQ has received the preceding image (above). Perhaps Raven Software will help make sense of this in their incoming patch notes…
This is not the only intel we received – here’s what another source, who is deeply embedded within NATO, sent us:
As The Numbers Event goes online, intel suggests that [[REDACTED]] are under Verdansk and that [[REDACTED]] has gone AWOL – their position is reportedly related to coordinates for these [[REDACTED]]. This has led NATO to send in Special Agent [[REDACTED]] to stop this unauthorized operation, as it could jeopardize the agency in discovering and stopping [[REDACTED]].
Although NATO’s redaction system has left their intelligence and future all but unintelligible, our best spies have figured out one piece of the puzzle:
They are sending in Special Agent Jason Hudson to aid in their current and upcoming operations, including a search and rescue of a fellow NATO Operator gone missing.
Hudson: NATO (In-Season)
Born and raised in Washington, D.C. with dreams that he would serve his country like his older brother did in World War II, Hudson saw action in Korea before earning magna cum laude honors in one of D.C.’s top research universities and entering the CIA.
From there, he pushed Operation 40 member Alex Mason to his limits to neutralize Major General Dragovich… but nearly 20 years later, Dragovich’s tapes have ended up in Perseus’ hands.
After having Adler and Woods handle the dirty work against Perseus up until this point, Special Agent Jason Hudson is ready to finish the fight once and for all, even if it means taking a detour into the Dark Aether.
Get Hudson as part of an upcoming Store Bundle along with three Legendary Weapon Blueprints and more, to be released following the launch of Season Five Reloaded.
He is the LAW – Judge Dredd Operator Skins for Beck Available for Limited Time (In-Season)
Ingo Beck of the Warsaw Pact has been known to be a tactical operator who is calm and dependable when it comes to demolitions and bomb disposal… but in Season Five Reloaded, a side to him unknown to us will come alive. When it comes to laying down the law – even when discussing comic books with squadmates in his downtime – he can be the judge, jury, and executioner.
Later in the season, the limited-time Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd Store Bundle will become available to purchase. The Bundle includes two new Legendary Operator Skins for Beck: “Judge Dredd” and “Comic Strip,” a black-and-white cel-shaded variant of the lawful bringer of justice.
These are both based around Joe Dredd, a man cloned from the founder of the Judges, the “Father of Justice” Eustace Fargo. Uncompromising and unwavering his commitment to the Law, Judge Dredd’s mere presence is enough to strike terror in the hearts of any criminal. Beck wears this very uniform as the conduit for Dredd in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.
In addition to these two Skins, the Bundle includes three Weapon Blueprints: the “Quick Judgement” SMG, the “Arbitrator Rifle” Assault Rifle, and the “Lawgiver” Pistol, based on the standard-issue weapon given to all Judges (note: no palm print needed to operate). It also has the “Incendiary” Finishing Move, “Book of Law” Weapon Charm, “Judge’s Watch” Wrist Accessory, and an Animated Calling Card and Emblem.
More in Store – New Pro Pack, Mastercrafts, and Tracer Packs
These aren’t the only Bundles coming with Season Five Reloaded…
Kicking off the mid-season update is the Tracer Pack: Ghost Ship Mastercraft Store Bundle, which includes the Ultra-rarity, spectral inspired “Flying Dutchman” Tactical Rifle Weapon Blueprint. Haunt the seven seas with this new armament or use the “Keelhaul” SMG to make your enemies walk the plank.
Beer and cheer are alive and well in Call of Duty with the Tracer Pack: Oktoberfest Store Bundle available later this season.
From the “Lederhosen” Operator Skin for Beck to two Weapon Blueprints featuring the new Beer Tracer Fire effect, this Bundle can help you “pop off” in your next Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone match.
Plus, for the first time ever in a Bundle, you can earn back COD Points for completing specific challenges tied to this pack – look to the Bundle in-game when it releases for more details.
Plenty of other Bundles will be available before the end of Season Five, but it’s not a new season of Store Bundles without a brand-new Pro Pack.
The Chemical Reaction Pro Pack, available later this season for $19.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) is a seven-item Bundle built for those looking for a better bond with victory. Its most notable item is a new “Diabolical” Ultra Operator Skin for Stone and also includes two Weapon Blueprints – the “Primary Injection” Assault Rifle and “Tactical Syringe” Sniper Rifle – which can both make a loadout go nuclear.
Plus, purchasing this Pro Pack gives you 2,400 in COD Points, allowing you to pick up another Store Bundle, get the Season Five Battle Pass before the end of the Season, or gift those Bundles or the Battle Pass to a friend or squadmate.
Now that you know the arsenal, personnel, and the operation at hand via The Numbers Event, you have your exact mission parameters in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.