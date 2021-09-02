Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded update: Demolition returns, Zombies event, full patch notes

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are here bringing tons of new content. From Demolition returning, a new map, to more Zombies content, here is everything that you need to know for this mid-season update.

For the first time since Modern Warfare Season 3, fan-favorite game mode, Demolition, is returning to the CoD franchise. Alongside Demolition, the map Zoo, which was revealed with Season 5, is finally coming to Cold War.

On top of all of this Multiplayer content, Zombies is getting a huge update. This will introduce a new Outbreak Region, event, and LTM that will all be playable when the update releases on September 9, 2021.

The Numbers Event is also coming to Cold War, this will allow players to complete challenges across multiplayer to unlock cosmetic rewards and a new melee weapon, the Sai.

Here are the full patch notes for Season 5 Reloaded.

Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: Demolition and Zoo return

The time has come for those that have been patiently waiting for two features coming to Cold War. Revealed at the start of Season 5, classic CoD game mode Demolition and Black Ops map Zoo are finally coming to the game.

Demolition will remain the same as it has in previous CoD titles. Attackers must try to destroy both bomb sites before the end of the round, while defenders must protect at least one site until the round is over.

Zoo is also back, but with some new features. Activision said to “ride” on the monorail so this suggests that the system is useable and will have a moving train that players can get on. You’ll need to jump in yourself and check out the reimagined map.

Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: Zombies Outbreak Region, Event, Rampage Inducer

Zombies was another focal point of the Season 5 Reloaded update. This is introducing Armada, a new region to Outbreak. Set in the North Atlantic Ocean, players can expect this map to take place near or on the water.

On top of a new region, a New World Event is coming as these “Black Chests.” Details about this are for “Requiem agents to discover,” so players will need to grind out and unlock the secrets of these new chests.

In round-based maps, the Rampage Inducer will appear in the starting areas. This orange essence canister will crank up the difficulty of Zombies to all-new levels. If all players accept the challenge, zombies will spawn at faster rates and will sprint until Round 20. The chaos keeps going until the second milestone is reached or death.

Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: Outbreak Survival LTM

The new limited-time mode, Outbreak Survival, creates a grueling but rewarding challenge for hardcore players. In this mode, players start with their Field Upgrade from their loadout and a 1911 handgun.

There is no auto-regeneration, so players must find food items to heal themselves. There is Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary which will restore different amounts of health based on rarity.

Players are still working toward the same goal as any other Outbreak game, complete the objective and reach the exfil site before dying.

Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: The Numbers Seasonal event and Melee Weapon

The highly anticipated Number Event is almost here. The seasonal event will begin on on September 21 at 10 AM PT and will feature different challenges that can be completed on Season 5 maps and modes.

By completing these in-game tasks players can unlock tons of cosmetics along with another arcade cabinet game. Additionally, those who complete all nine of the challenges (in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War) will unlock the new Sai melee weapon.

Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: Judge Dredd & Hudson Operators

Players have been waiting for an official announcement following the tease of a new operator coming to Cold War. Judge Dredd is confirmed to be available in Cold War with Season 5 Reloaded. Dredd, the crime fighter, will be coming to Cold War with a “Comic Strip” variant as well. This will feature a black and white cel-shaded skin.

Alongside Dredd, Hudson who is tied with Adler and the CIA, will be making his appearance as an operator later on this season.

Cold War Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Unleash the Beast Within – Zoo Arrives in Multiplayer

There’s no cage that can hold you from the fight ahead. First seen in the original Black Ops’ Escalation DLC pack in 2011, Zoo is a medium-sized map specifically designed for 6v6 game modes in Black Ops Cold War, trimming the playable space down to its main animal exhibit and park area for Multiplayer. Be sure to take a “ride” on the monorail to get an incredible vantage point on the action below, or head to the souvenir shop to dole out plenty of free pain to your enemies. Jump into the action with the dedicated Zoo 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Five Reloaded. New to Black Ops Cold War – Demolition Returns to Multiplayer

After a hiatus since Season Three of Modern Warfare in 2020, Demolition is back for Black Ops Cold War! First introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare™ 2 (2009), this game mode is akin to a respawn-enabled, amped-up Search and Destroy. In Demolition, one team of attackers attempts to destroy a pair of bombsites while defenders must prevent the detonations. All-out chaos ensues when time is extended after the first bomb site is destroyed, and both teams have a chance to play offense and defense before the match ends. If there is a tie, expect even more madness: a single neutral bomb site becomes active, with the first team to detonate it winning the match. New Zombies Outbreak Region: Armada

Agents of Requiem have even more to explore once Season Five Reloaded arrives, including a new Outbreak Region in previously uncharted waters for Zombies. Located in the North Atlantic Ocean, Armada was the site of NATO and Warsaw Pact skirmishes over a sunken prototype nuclear submarine. With the Dark Aether spreading into the Atlantic, it seems nuclear armaments weren’t the only volatile element in the area. A dimensional rift has caused an intense energy spike, making the area rich in Aetherium Crystals, Essence… and the ravenous undead. Expect to take on Objectives and World Events on the high seas in this new Region custom-tailored for Outbreak, including a new World Event for those looking to bolster their loadouts. New World Event in Outbreak

Across the Outbreak Zones, Requiem is reporting the presence of a new chest type alongside the usual small, medium, large, and golden varieties: the mysterious Black Chest. Much like previous World Events found throughout the Regions, the exact details of this event are for Requiem agents to discover. Once they do, they may find the reward far outweighs the risk… Rampage Inducer in Round-Based Maps

Operators heading back into round-based experiences to complete those Season Five Challenges will also find a new feature to ramp up the action from the very start: the Rampage Inducer. Appearing as an orange Essence canister in the starting area, the Rampage Inducer will temporarily ramp up the difficulty to Cranked-level proportions if all members of a squad agree to take on the challenge. Once activated, this canister will speed up zombie spawn rates and cause all zombies to sprint endlessly until Round 20, turning up the action until the second major round milestone is reached… or a total squad wipe long before then. New Onslaught Content and Weapon Blueprint Reward (PlayStation)