Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded update: Demolition returns, Zombies, patch notes

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are here bringing tons of new content. From Demolition returning, a new map, to more Zombies content, here is everything that you need to know for this mid-season update.

For the First time since Modern Warfare Season 3, fan-favorite game mode, Demolition, is returning to the CoD franchise. Alongside Demolition, the map Zoo, which was revealed with Season 5, is finally coming to Cold War.

On top of all of this Multiplayer content, Zombies is getting a huge update. This will introduce a new Outbreak Region, event, and LTM that will all be playable when the update releases on September 9, 2021.

The Numbers Event is also coming to Cold War, this will allow players to complete challenges across multiplayer to unlock cosmetic rewards and a new melee weapon, the Sai.

Here are the full patch notes for Season 5 Reloaded.

Cold War Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Unleash the Beast Within – Zoo Arrives in Multiplayer

There’s no cage that can hold you from the fight ahead. First seen in the original Black Ops’ Escalation DLC pack in 2011, Zoo is a medium-sized map specifically designed for 6v6 game modes in Black Ops Cold War, trimming the playable space down to its main animal exhibit and park area for Multiplayer. Be sure to take a “ride” on the monorail to get an incredible vantage point on the action below, or head to the souvenir shop to dole out plenty of free pain to your enemies. Jump into the action with the dedicated Zoo 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Five Reloaded. New to Black Ops Cold War – Demolition Returns to Multiplayer

After a hiatus since Season Three of Modern Warfare in 2020, Demolition is back for Black Ops Cold War! First introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare™ 2 (2009), this game mode is akin to a respawn-enabled, amped-up Search and Destroy. In Demolition, one team of attackers attempts to destroy a pair of bombsites while defenders must prevent the detonations. All-out chaos ensues when time is extended after the first bomb site is destroyed, and both teams have a chance to play offense and defense before the match ends. If there is a tie, expect even more madness: a single neutral bomb site becomes active, with the first team to detonate it winning the match. New Zombies Outbreak Region: Armada

Agents of Requiem have even more to explore once Season Five Reloaded arrives, including a new Outbreak Region in previously uncharted waters for Zombies. Located in the North Atlantic Ocean, Armada was the site of NATO and Warsaw Pact skirmishes over a sunken prototype nuclear submarine. With the Dark Aether spreading into the Atlantic, it seems nuclear armaments weren’t the only volatile element in the area. A dimensional rift has caused an intense energy spike, making the area rich in Aetherium Crystals, Essence… and the ravenous undead. Expect to take on Objectives and World Events on the high seas in this new Region custom-tailored for Outbreak, including a new World Event for those looking to bolster their loadouts. New World Event in Outbreak

Across the Outbreak Zones, Requiem is reporting the presence of a new chest type alongside the usual small, medium, large, and golden varieties: the mysterious Black Chest. Much like previous World Events found throughout the Regions, the exact details of this event are for Requiem agents to discover. Once they do, they may find the reward far outweighs the risk… Rampage Inducer in Round-Based Maps

Operators heading back into round-based experiences to complete those Season Five Challenges will also find a new feature to ramp up the action from the very start: the Rampage Inducer. Appearing as an orange Essence canister in the starting area, the Rampage Inducer will temporarily ramp up the difficulty to Cranked-level proportions if all members of a squad agree to take on the challenge. Once activated, this canister will speed up zombie spawn rates and cause all zombies to sprint endlessly until Round 20, turning up the action until the second major round milestone is reached… or a total squad wipe long before then. New Onslaught Content and Weapon Blueprint Reward (PlayStation)