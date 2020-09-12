Black Ops Cold War rumors claim Warzone won’t change from Modern Warfare

A recent leak from a reputable source claims that Black Ops Cold War's version of Warzone will feel very similar to Infinity Ward's version and will feature the same mechanics.

A while back, it was revealed that 'Call of Duty Warzone,' the battle royale component of Modern Warfare, would be integrated into Treyarch and Raven Software's upcoming game 'Black Ops Cold War.'

Advertisement

During the latter's multiplayer reveal event, developers announced that all content earned in the current version of Warzone would carry over into the Black Ops Cold War version, which confused some fans, considering how different the two games are. Now, it seems like we have some answers as to how the two games will integrate.

According to known CoD leaker TheLongSensation, the Black Ops Cold War version of Warzone will basically be the Modern Warfare version of the game, with new weapons, vehicles, and other cosmetics that better fit with the era.

Advertisement

Warzone is essentially IW's Warzone (same movement and gun mechanics) - Treyarch will just add cosmetics, weapons, vehicles and that sort of thing. So in Warzone you'll be able to lean and mount with BOCW weapons, whereas in multiplayer you can't. So it's going to be interesting. https://t.co/NmzQDy9G7V — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) September 11, 2020

Specifically, TheLongSensation says that the mechanics will remain identical, which makes it sound like Warzone will, essentially, be getting a Black Ops Cold War makeover. This means that mounting, leaning, doors, and everything else that Warzone players love (and hate) are all here to stay.

Read more: Warzone players are literally being killed by their own Heartbeat Sensors

In addition, a new map for the game is apparently being worked on; however, TheLongSensation speculated that it might not be ready yet. That being said, there's still a couple months between now and the game's release, so unless it's drastically behind, there's still time for the map to be completed.

There's a new map in development, but Treyarch's comments about Warzone during the reveal felt like it might not be ready yet to me. https://t.co/Y2zbvJvhSO — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) September 11, 2020

Overall, while this seems like a good idea, it's hard to tell what the community might think of this move. While reception to Warzone is generally more positive than the base Modern Warfare experience, there are still some people who would want to see a complete overhaul of the game.

Advertisement

Read more: Warzone players reportedly being placed into private lobbies

It'll also be interesting to see if this turns out to be true. It's hard to grasp the idea of basically a completely different game launching within the application of another game. Hopefully we know more soon.