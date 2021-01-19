Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War player hits first prestige without a single kill

Published: 19/Jan/2021 2:20

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War prestige icon
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

An extremely patient Call of Duty player has just reached first prestige in Black Ops Cold War, without ever dealing damage to their opponents.

The name of the game with Call of Duty has always been simple. Kill your opponents before they kill you. It’s the core principle for which every other system in the franchise has been built around.

While a majority of players stick to fundamentals and play the game as intended, there’s always some that veer from the path. As gamers are sinking their teeth into Black Ops Cold War, many have reached new heights with the innovative prestige system. Though one player has taken their time in reaching the very first prestige.

They’re not worrying about their KD. They don’t care for weapon camos or powerful attachments. They’re never trying to top the leaderboards. All this player cares about is ending each match with zero kills to their name.

Black Ops Cold War combat record
Reddit: Pilgore1
This player reached first prestige in Black Ops Cold War without a single kill to their name.

It took a full 37 hours of game time for Reddit user ‘Pilgore1’ to accomplish their goal. Without ever killing another player, they reached the first prestige over the course of 200 games.

Their highest killstreak throughout this effort was a whopping zero. This player literally never acquired a single-elimination, not even accidentally. Instead, they spent their time focusing on other aspects of the game.

Playing the objective and “clearing the sky,” were the key factors that gained this player XP over time. It clearly took longer than the typical prestige, but they still managed to make it happen.

Surprisingly, their overall record was positive despite the lack of slaying power. 102 wins to 83 losses was the final tally. They even had a career-best winning streak of seven games in a row, according to the player.

Comment from discussion Getting prestige a different way..

They used “all three LMGs” with a heavy focus on “vehicle damage” attachments. Moreover, the Engineer perk came in handy as did Cold Blooded. When the skies were clear of enemy streaks and it came time to focus on the objective, however, they simply “[threw their] body on there.”

There’s no telling what drove them to play Call of Duty in such a unique way. Though they still managed to enjoy the process. “I just find doing it fun,” they explained. “I also have a lot, maybe too much, patience, so that helps.”

CDL

Call of Duty League CDL

The Call of Duty League’s 2021 campaign is just around the corner, but before the Black Ops Cold War professional season starts, there will be a slate of exhibition matches called the Kickoff Classic – here’s everything you need to know about this preseason event.

  • Exhibition event takes place January 23-24, to be held online
  • All 12 teams will feature; some powerhouse matchups decided by fans
  • OpTic Chicago & LA Thieves will face off after offseason rebrands

Ahead of their highly anticipated second season, the CDL is hosting their first-ever Kickoff Classic – a preseason event that will see all 12 teams each play a single exhibition match in preparation for the regular season.

To make things even more interesting, the league engaged with fans to set up some of the high-profile matchups, including OpTic Gaming vs LA Thieves and Dallas Empire vs New York Subliners.

The Kickoff Classic is taking place over the course of two days – January 23-24 – and will be played online, which will likely be the case for most, if not all, of the 2021 tournaments.

CDL
The CDL’s Kickoff Classic a preseason exhibition event ahead of the 2021 regular season.

CDL Kickoff Classic: Stream

Due to the Call of Duty League’s partnership with YouTube, the event will be live-streamed exclusively on the CDL’s YouTube channel, which we’ll embed here once the event draws nearer.

CDL Kickoff Classic: Schedule & scores

Saturday, January 23

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS)
Dallas Empire vs New York Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 24)
LA Guerrillas vs Seattle Surge 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 24)
Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 24)

Sunday, January 24

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS)
London Royal Ravens vs Paris Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 24)
Toronto Ultra vs Minnesota ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 24)
OpTic Chicago vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 24)

CDL Kickoff Classic: Teams & players

With this being the first official CDL matches in Black Ops Cold War, there will be a lot of eyes on how all of the new rosters will perform. All 12 teams had to make at least one change due to the switch to a 4v4 format, with some opting to completely revamp their squads.

As for the matchups, it’s storylines galore. The premier match will be OpTic Gaming vs LA Thieves – a battle of the two rebranded franchises and the next chapter of the rivalry that started back in Black Ops 4.

Three-time world champion Clayster, now with New York Subliners, will face off against the defending CDL champs Dallas Empire for the first time since being dropped from their roster due to the 4v4 switch.

Watch now: Top 7 players of the 2021 Black Ops Cold War CDL season

Former Huntsman, Arcitys, will make his debut for Atlanta FaZe against the new-look Florida Mutineers, one of the top teams from the 2020 season, while Toronto Ultra and Minnesota ROKKR will add another installment to their “Battle of the North” rivalry.

Team Players
Atlanta FaZe Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Arcitys
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Havok, Owakening, Slacked
London Royal Ravens Seany, Alexx, Dylan, Zer0
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Vivid, Apathy
Los Angeles Thieves SlasheR, Kenny, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Attach, Accuracy, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners ZooMaa, Clayster, Mack, HyDra
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion Skrapz, Classic, AquA, Fire
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, CleanX, Cammy

Make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoINTEL, for live coverage of the CDL Kickoff Classic, as we will be tweeting out score updates, clips, and everything else you need to keep up with all of the action.