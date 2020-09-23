Black Ops Cold War needs serious work | CharlieIntel Podcast #2

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War doesn’t release until November, but it’s clear to those that have played the Alpha that improvements will need to be made before the game launches.

This episode of the CharlieIntel Podcast explores everything around the Alpha weekend, in which the community was split on how the game plays and that it just doesn't ‘feel’ like a Treyarch game.

There has also been a lot of feedback regarding skill-based matchmaking, and Keshav and Mike discuss this in detail and whether it is necessary for the game or too strong in Black Ops Cold War.

One option to possibly solve the SBMM issue is bringing a ranked playlist into the game, so players could see their own progress and choose whether they want to play in ‘sweaty’ lobbies or just casually.

You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts as well