Black Ops Cold War multiplayer: trailer, weapons, perks, maps, more

At long last, the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been fully revealed, including the official trailer and details about a lot of the game's aspects, such as maps, modes, guns, and more.

September 9 was a date that a lot of Call of Duty fans were looking forward to as Activision and Treyarch finally revealed the multiplayer side of things for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War title.

While we'll have to wait for the game's beta and then the full release to get details about everything that's in the MP, the current alpha version of BOCW has already revealed a lot about what will be included.

Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXRQyd6_5j4

Maps

Maps are arguably the most important aspect of CoD because they get heavily factored in when judging how good the game's multiplayer is. So far, five maps have been confirmed for BOCW, including Miami, gameplay on which had been leaked several days before this reveal event.

Armada

Crossroads

Miami

Satellite

Moscow

Weapons

You can't have a Call of Duty game without an extensive list of weapons, and judging by what we've already seen so far, Black Ops Cold War doesn't disappoint.

12 primary guns have already been confirmed, including three assault rifles, three SMGs, two tactical rifles, two light machine guns (LMGs), and two sniper rifles.

Primary weapons

Assault Rifles XM4 Krig 6 AK-47

SMGs MP5 Type 821 AK-74u

Tactical Rifles M16 Type 63

Light Machine Guns RPD Stoner 63

Sniper Rifles LW3-Tundra Pelington 703



In addition, five secondary weapons have also been revealed: two pistols, one launcher, and two shotguns. Yes, you read that right, shotguns are back to being secondaries in multiplayer, just like how they were in Black Ops 4.

Secondary weapons

Pistols 1911 Diamatti

Shotguns Hauer 77 Gallo SA12

Launchers Cigma 2



Perks

Perks can make a huge difference in each loadout, and choosing which ones to have equipped really depends on the style of play you want to go with when using each particular class.

Nine total perks have been confirmed - three from each category - including the return of Dead Silence, which is called Ninja in this game. Dead Silence was available in Modern Warfare but as a Field Upgrade, a decision that many in the player-base did not agree with when it was first announced.

Perk 1: Engineer - Detect Enemy equipment & scorestreaks through walls Tactical Mask - Maximized resistance to Flashing and Stun grenade. Immune to gas. Flak Jacket - Take less damage from enemy explosives and Molotov fires.

Perk 2: Scavenger - Replenish ammo from fallen players Quartermaster - Recharge equipment over 25 seconds Tracker - See imprint of enemy footsteps. Aim at enemies to reveal them on your team’s mini-map.

Perk 3: Cold Blooded - AI-controlled Scorestreaks will not target you. Player-controlled scorestreaks will not highlight you. Show up cold on Thermal. Players in vehicles won’t see your nameplates. Ghost - Undetectable by enemy Spy Planes whenever you are moving, planting, or defusing bombs, or controlling Scorestreaks. Ninja - Sprint more quietly. Resistant to Field Mic.



Equipment and Field Upgrades

Speaking of Field Upgrades, they were first introduced in Modern Warfare and will be returning again in BOCW. For those not familiar with how they work, they are essentially pieces of equipment that are stronger than regular lethals and tacticals but can only be obtained after a specific recharge time, not every time you spawn in.

Proximity Mine - Throwable mine, explodes shortly after one enemy runs or drives over it. Can be avoided by crouching. Destroys any vehicle that runs over it. Recharge Time: 2:00

Sam Turret - Launches missiles at enemy air scorestreaks and player-piloted helicopters. Recharge Time: 3:45

Jammer - Creates an electronic disruption field, disabling enemy Field Upgrades and degrading enemy mini-map information. Recharge Time: 2:30

Field Mic - Deploys a recording device that highlights enmity sounds on your mini-map Recharge Time: 3:15



Of course, there will also be regular equipment to have in your class - lethals and tacticals - four of which have been confirmed for Cold War.

Tactical Smoke Grenade Stun Grenade

Lethal Frag C4



As far as how the create-a-class system will work, make sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War loadout info page, which also has details about Wildcards, the Gunsmith, and more.

Of course, as mentioned above, all of this was confirmed from the alpha build of the game that was shown during the multiplayer reveal event. There will be a lot more available when the beta and full versions of the game come out.

Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13 for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Activision have said that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will be available as soon as the next-gen consoles are rolled out.