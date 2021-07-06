Black Ops Cold War will reportedly be “most supported Call of Duty title” despite Vanguard release

Although Black Ops Cold War is reaching the end of its yearly cycle, with Vanguard reportedly on the way as 2021’s annual Call of Duty release, support for Treyarch’s latest game is expected to continue long after the next title hits store shelves.

For the past 18 years, Activision has released brand new CoD titles on an annual basis. Typically, when the new game is made available, the previous entry fades into the background. Developers often end support for the earlier release and jump ship to work on the next game 2-3 years out.

However, this trend for the blockbuster franchise might be coming to an end. With Infinity Ward’s 2019 release, we saw Modern Warfare receive new content after Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War launched in 2020.

Now, it appears Cold War is set to receive more love than any CoD in franchise history. With new updates reportedly in the pipeline despite Vanguard’s release, Treyarch’s title could be getting new content well into 2022.

I was told recently that Black Ops Cold War will likely be the most supported Call of Duty title after its “cycle” has ended as its post-launch revenue is exceeding expectations. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 5, 2021

While nothing is yet official, new entries in the CoD series predominantly launch in November. If we assume the same for Vanguard, Cold War essentially has four months remaining in the spotlight.

In previous years, Cold War would be left in its final state with Vanguard completely taking over. Though this year, things might work differently: it’s shaping up so that Cold War “will likely be the most supported CoD title after its ‘cycle’ has ended,” prominent leaker Tom Henderson revealed.

Due to “post-launch revenue exceeding expectations,” it appears Activision wants to keep the Cold War community engaged longer than usual. This means we could be seeing all-new Cold War content well after Vanguard’s release.

From new maps and playlists to guns and more, it appears nothing is off the table. Perhaps there’s even a chance that new CoD seasons integrate across the board.

When Season One of Vanguard launches, maybe it does so in sync with Warzone, Cold War, and even CoD Mobile. Only time will tell just how expansive this post-launch support will continue to be.

Regardless of what Treyarch has planned, if leaks hold true, Cold War could be sticking around longer than any CoD release prior.

This trend could become the norm moving forward if post-launch success continues on the same trajectory with Vanguard.