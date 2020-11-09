Black Ops Cold War leak reveals return of old-school AUG rifle - Dexerto

Older Call of Duty fans might be in for a treat, as a notable CoD leaker has revealed that the classic Black Ops 1 assault rifle, the AUG, might be making an appearance in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War multiplayer,

While Black Ops Cold War is introducing a number of new and exciting features to the franchise, it’s also bringing back a number of nostalgic weapons from previous games. Given that it’s a direct sequel to Black Ops 1, it makes sense that these weapons would be making an appearance.

Thanks to the BOCW Alpha and the Beta, we know that the game will feature classic guns like the M16, the Spas-12 (now called the Gallo SA12), the MP5, the 1911 pistol, and more, alongside newer guns.

Based on new leaks, it appears that Treyarch has added another old-school gun to the game and it’s sure to make some assault rifle savants very happy.

Thanks to a leaked image from prominent CoD dataminer, TheGhostofMW2, we now know that the old-school-style AUG assault rifle from BO1 is likely to be making an appearance in Black Ops Cold War.

The image seems to show the AUG with its unique scope just like how it appears in the first game. Unfortunately, no video is available, so it’s unknown what the recoil patterns, ammo capacity, or attachments are like on the original version.

If it’s anything like its BO1 counterpart, though, it’s going to be a beast, since it was one of the game’s more popular choices in multiplayer.

The weapon has made appearances in one way or another in a couple other CoD titles.

Before its debut in BO1, an LMG variant of the AUG made an appearance in Modern Warfare 2 (2009), while an SMG variant showed up in 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot, and subsequently, Warzone.

Read more: Black Ops Cold War weapons will be added to Warzone on day one

In Black Ops 1, the AUG was known for its high-fire rate and low recoil, which made it very formidable. While there’s no telling how it’ll perform in this game, there’s no doubt that it’ll be a blast of the past for old-school players.