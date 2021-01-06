 Black Ops Cold War glitch makes VTOL scorestreak freeze in mid-air - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War glitch makes VTOL scorestreak freeze in mid-air

Published: 6/Jan/2021 1:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Black Ops Cold War VTOL glitch
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War has been riddled with glitches and bugs since launch, but one that freezes the VTOL scorestreak in mid-air is becoming a hot topic after a player shared a video of it happening to him.

It’s always a special moment when a Black Ops Cold War player earns a VTOL scorestreak. After all, it’s not easy to rack up the 7,000 points required to make it happen. It takes time and effort and lots of kills and objectives. But with a bit of luck, you can find them in care packages too.

Either way, if you manage to get one, you can rain down the chaos on your opponents and potentially secure a win. But imagine if you hopped in and were ready to rock and roll, only to find that you cannot control the jet. That’s what happened to a player named Colin_0w.

Black Ops Cold War VTOL glitch
Treyarch
The VTOL is one of the deadliest scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War.

Colin_0w was fortunate enough to find a VTOL scorestreak in a care package. But unfortunately, when he found a secure place to go prone and fire it up, he was in for an unpleasant surprise.

“Got a VTOL from a care package and was excited to try it out on Raid, but this sh*t happened,” he said. It quickly became apparent that he couldn’t move the jet. It was fixed in one place, and although he could still move, it made him a sitting duck.

Got a VTOL from a care package and was excited to try it out on Raid but this sh*t happened from r/blackopscoldwar

It’s incredibly frustrating since VTOL scorestreaks are a prized possession. Plus, they can often make or break a game. So, a bug that makes them significantly less effective is worrying. Interestingly, he wasn’t the only one it happened to, either.

“The same thing happened to me yesterday,” said another user in the comments. “Pretty curious because I’ve used the VTOL like 50 times, and this never happened before.” It hasn’t been widely reported until now, so the bug may be happening more often now compared to before.

Black Ops Cold War VTOL glitch
Treyarch
It’s possible that the VTOL score streak glitch happens to players who initiate it near the edge of a map.

“I’ve noticed issues with controlled streaks happen when you call them in a while being close to the outer bounds of the map,” wrote another.

Colin_0w did initiate the VTOL scorestreak on the edge of the map, so it’s possible that it spawned on the outside of an invisible wall.

In the end, though, it’s still a frustrating and worrisome glitch that needs to be addressed. Until that happens, frozen VTOL jets don’t stand a chance against a flurry of rockets, and their effectiveness is weakened.

Drift0r exposes game-breaking Warzone exploit that guarantees “bot lobbies”

Published: 5/Jan/2021 23:18

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Drift0r

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber Drift0r has released a new video that exposes a massive, game-breaking exploit allowing Warzone players to get into “bot lobbies” most of the time, and “lower-skilled than normal” lobbies other times.

After Drift0r previously teased on Twitter that he had discovered something “much worse than the DMR-14” in Warzone, a new video reveals that he almost certainly wasn’t over-exaggerating.

According to a brand new video from the CoD YouTuber, a brand new Warzone exploit allows players to get into some very low skilled lobbies.

Drift0r says that about “two-thirds of the time” he was able to get into “very easy, bot, low-skilled lobbies” and the other “one-third of the time” he got into lobbies that weren’t bot lobbies, but were certainly lower-skilled than normal.

Activision
A new exploit apparently allows higher-skilled Warzone players to get into lower-skilled lobbies.

“You’re not just removing skill-based matchmaking,” Drift0r said, “but you’re actually going the other way, way back down into low K/D territory and getting very easy first time players that have no idea what’s going on.”

Some of the results shown in the video are pretty staggering. One of the lobbies that Drift0r was able to get into reportedly had an average of a 0.79 K/D amongst players and the YouTuber said he was able to get fifth place in that lobby simply by rushing.

As for instructions on the exploit, Drift0r says that he’s not going to explain how to do the cheat itself, due to the fact that it would essentially ruin the game.

“The facts on this video are ‘dude, trust me bro,’ which is the worst kind of facts… but if I show you the facts, I ruin my favorite game, I have to destroy something I love in order to show the truth, which is not a position I want to be in,” Drift0r said.

In order to completely nip the cheat the proverbial bud, the YouTuber instead decided to send all of the information over to Activision themselves before the video went live, so that they can deal with it and fix the game before it becomes too widespread.

While SBMM is a hot topic within the community right now, this seems to be so gamebreaking that if it became more widespread, it would make the experience awful, so it’s probably a good thing that we don’t know how to do it. That being said, as Drift0r points out in the video, it’s probably only a matter of time before more people figure it out for themselves.