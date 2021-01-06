Black Ops Cold War glitch makes VTOL scorestreak freeze in mid-air - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War has been riddled with glitches and bugs since launch, but one that freezes the VTOL scorestreak in mid-air is becoming a hot topic after a player shared a video of it happening to him.

It’s always a special moment when a Black Ops Cold War player earns a VTOL scorestreak. After all, it’s not easy to rack up the 7,000 points required to make it happen. It takes time and effort and lots of kills and objectives. But with a bit of luck, you can find them in care packages too.

Either way, if you manage to get one, you can rain down the chaos on your opponents and potentially secure a win. But imagine if you hopped in and were ready to rock and roll, only to find that you cannot control the jet. That’s what happened to a player named Colin_0w.

Colin_0w was fortunate enough to find a VTOL scorestreak in a care package. But unfortunately, when he found a secure place to go prone and fire it up, he was in for an unpleasant surprise.

“Got a VTOL from a care package and was excited to try it out on Raid, but this sh*t happened,” he said. It quickly became apparent that he couldn’t move the jet. It was fixed in one place, and although he could still move, it made him a sitting duck.

It’s incredibly frustrating since VTOL scorestreaks are a prized possession. Plus, they can often make or break a game. So, a bug that makes them significantly less effective is worrying. Interestingly, he wasn’t the only one it happened to, either.

“The same thing happened to me yesterday,” said another user in the comments. “Pretty curious because I’ve used the VTOL like 50 times, and this never happened before.” It hasn’t been widely reported until now, so the bug may be happening more often now compared to before.

“I’ve noticed issues with controlled streaks happen when you call them in a while being close to the outer bounds of the map,” wrote another.

Colin_0w did initiate the VTOL scorestreak on the edge of the map, so it’s possible that it spawned on the outside of an invisible wall.

In the end, though, it’s still a frustrating and worrisome glitch that needs to be addressed. Until that happens, frozen VTOL jets don’t stand a chance against a flurry of rockets, and their effectiveness is weakened.