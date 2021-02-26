Black Ops Cold War Feb 26 update: Ray Gun, MP fixes, full patch notes - Dexerto

A new, February 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update launches 2XP Weekend, fixes a variety of issues across the Multiplayer and Outbreak modes and makes a slight change to the iconic Ray Gun.

Just days after Black Ops Cold War: Season 2 debuted across Cold War and Warzone, Treyarch have dropped a new update gifting the community a double-XP weekend and making some fixes to their multiplayer offerings.

Centered predominantly on League Play and the new Zombies Outbreak mode, the developers also honed in on, and fixed, a few weird issues on the game’s Raid and Checkmate maps. And, speaking of weirdness, they also brought back a Prop Hunt playlist.

Overall, the update should make the experience smoother for players who are invested in League Play and Outbreak, while also bringing on some other adjustments that help users across the board.

Feb 26 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Events

2XP + 2WXP Weekend

Double XP and Double Weapon XP now live in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone through 10AM PT Monday, March 1st.

Performance

Addressed framerate performance issues on all platforms since Season Two launch.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Raid

Addressed an issue that allowed players to stand outside of the intended play space outside of the basketball court.

Checkmate

Addressed an issue that allowed players to capture the P3 Hardpoint zone outside of the boundary.

Modes

Prop Hunt

Added Prop Hunt to Featured Playlists (Feb. 25).

Added Apocalypse to Prop Hunt map pool.

After Action Report

Addressed an issue where both teams would display the same score in the After Action Report.

LEAGUE PLAY

Menus/Lobby

Added the Outbreak Event tab to League Play.

Added the Challenges tab to League Play.

Re-enabled the Calling Cards tab in the Player Identity list in League Play.

Addressed an issue where Tokens could not be redeemed from the League Play lobby.

UI

Addressed an issue with the Rank 1 emblem being present in multiple locations before a player had completed Placement Matches.

ZOMBIES

Outbreak

Stability

Addressed stability issues related to Objectives, Hellhounds, Plaguehounds, Trials Machine, and Dragon Relic.

Added various crash fixes.

Progresssion

Addressed an issue that was resulting in lower-than-intended Outbreak Match bonus XP totals.

Gameplay

Addressed various enemy pathing issues.

Addressed an issue that caused a loss of functionality for the parachute after going down from a fall.

Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue where the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade could lose its initial full charge during the Retrieve Objective.

Support

Closed an exploit that allowed the Death Machine to be used indefinitely.

UI

Addressed a UI error that would appear when pinging the Trials Computer.

Weapons