Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Feb 13 update makes more League Play changes: patch notes

Published: 13/Feb/2021 19:00 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 21:00

by Theo Salaun
black ops cold war league play
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty Zombies League Play

Treyarch have deployed a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, aimed specifically at ironing out some issues with their League Play and Zombies experiences — but also touching Express in Multiplayer.

Having already implemented changes to combat leavers in League Play matches, Treyarch are continuing to iterate upon the competitive mode. After the highly anticipated launch, fans and players have had mixed reactions, with many asking for changes to be made.

One such change was the removal of a “leave game” option, in order to curtail a dissatisfactory amount of people who were ruining matches by leaving halfway through. Now, in the February 13 patch, the devs have taken aim at another group of griefing players: those who aim to teamkill.

Black Ops Cold War league play ranks
Activision
If you’re looking to rank up in League Play, you’ve got some options to look forward to.

As the latest patch decrees, “ricochet” has been implemented so that, upon a second teamkill, damage is returned to the attacker (followed by subsequent penalties). Further, the RC-XD scorestreak has been added to the restricted list. 

In Multiplayer, Express has been tuned so that a bugged Hardpoint can no longer be captured while outside of its zone. In Zombies, a teleportation bug and unintended Crafting Table perch have both been dealt with, along with fixes for several issues.

Black Ops Cold War Feb 13 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

UI

  • Addressed an issue with the League Play button showing up in Combat Record in the Barracks.
  • Addressed an issue where all non-Master Calling Cards were displaying negative values in the Challenges menus.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

  • Express
    • Addressed an issue where it was possible to capture a Hardpoint outside of a zone in Express Hardpoint.

LEAGUE PLAY

Scorestreaks

  • RC-XD is now restricted.

Friendly Fire

  • Friendly fire will now convert to ricochet damage after the 2nd teamkill and return damage to the attacker. Players will be kicked after 2 additional attempted teamkills after that.

UI

  • Added “Results Processing” display.
  • Improved visuals on “Processing Ladder Result” display.
  • Addressed an issue that could incorrectly display details from the previous League Play Event.
  • Addressed an issue where the player was unable to scroll up and down the League Ladder.

ZOMBIES

Gameplay

  • Addressed an issue that could cause a player to be teleported out of the map when other players interacted with the teleporter in the Village area.
  • Closed an exploit allowing the player to stand on the Crafting Table.

UI

  • Addressed an issue where the upgrade icon was grayed out when the player had enough to upgrade at the Arsenal.
  • Added “Seasons” icon for “Firebase Z” Challenges in the Challenges menu.
FIFA

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 20:16

by David Purcell
MLS

FIFA 21

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals start on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Story so far: New York City FC’s Didychrislito hungry for FC Cincinnati’s title

High in the standings is Didychrislito, representing New York City FC, and comes into the finals with some serious momentum. The player was crowned the victor of the eMLS League Series One, presented by Coca-Cola, on January 17, following a 4-2 aggregate win over New York Red Bulls competitor Adamou.

At the top of the table is Austin FC’s xbLeU, after putting together an impressive streak of victories in Series Two so far, and just behind him is DC United’s KingCJ0. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top — as the margin of points in the top six places were so tight. Now, though, it’s all about who can perform in the knockouts.

Lastly, defending champion of Series Two, FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle, sits in fifth position this time around. It will be interesting to see if he can turn up on the big occasion to retain his crown.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

eMLS League Series Two finals bracket
MLS
Here’s how the bracket shapes up for the eMLS League Series Two Finals.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: NYC_Chris (New York City FC) vs FCC Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) vs Maloney (Orlando City) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…