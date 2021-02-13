Black Ops Cold War Feb 13 update makes more League Play changes: patch notes

Treyarch have deployed a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, aimed specifically at ironing out some issues with their League Play and Zombies experiences — but also touching Express in Multiplayer.
Having already implemented changes to combat leavers in League Play matches, Treyarch are continuing to iterate upon the competitive mode. After the highly anticipated launch, fans and players have had mixed reactions, with many asking for changes to be made.
One such change was the removal of a “leave game” option, in order to curtail a dissatisfactory amount of people who were ruining matches by leaving halfway through. Now, in the February 13 patch, the devs have taken aim at another group of griefing players: those who aim to teamkill.
As the latest patch decrees, “ricochet” has been implemented so that, upon a second teamkill, damage is returned to the attacker (followed by subsequent penalties). Further, the RC-XD scorestreak has been added to the restricted list.
In Multiplayer, Express has been tuned so that a bugged Hardpoint can no longer be captured while outside of its zone. In Zombies, a teleportation bug and unintended Crafting Table perch have both been dealt with, along with fixes for several issues.
Black Ops Cold War Feb 13 Patch Notes
GLOBAL
UI
- Addressed an issue with the League Play button showing up in Combat Record in the Barracks.
- Addressed an issue where all non-Master Calling Cards were displaying negative values in the Challenges menus.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
- Express
- Addressed an issue where it was possible to capture a Hardpoint outside of a zone in Express Hardpoint.
LEAGUE PLAY
Scorestreaks
- RC-XD is now restricted.
Friendly Fire
- Friendly fire will now convert to ricochet damage after the 2nd teamkill and return damage to the attacker. Players will be kicked after 2 additional attempted teamkills after that.
UI
- Added “Results Processing” display.
- Improved visuals on “Processing Ladder Result” display.
- Addressed an issue that could incorrectly display details from the previous League Play Event.
- Addressed an issue where the player was unable to scroll up and down the League Ladder.
ZOMBIES
Gameplay
- Addressed an issue that could cause a player to be teleported out of the map when other players interacted with the teleporter in the Village area.
- Closed an exploit allowing the player to stand on the Crafting Table.
UI
- Addressed an issue where the upgrade icon was grayed out when the player had enough to upgrade at the Arsenal.
- Added “Seasons” icon for “Firebase Z” Challenges in the Challenges menu.