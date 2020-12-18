Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Dec 16 patch: Zed 398 & invisibility glitch fixes

Published: 18/Dec/2020 0:13

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War gunfight season 1 map
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

On December 16, Treyarch released yet another update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, this one being the first one since Season 1 originally went live. This patch makes a number of different fixes and adjustments, including fixes for the PC-exclusive Zed 398 error, Warzone invisibility glitch, and more.

Earlier in the day, Treyarch released a brand-new update for Black Ops Cold War, the first one since Season 1 went live. This wasn’t unusual, but there were no accompanying patch notes, leaving fans confused.

The only thing we did know was that a major PC error was fixed, as well as some PS5 stuttering problems, but that’s hardly the whole story. Now, we finally have an answer and luckily there’s been a lot. Adjustments were made to a bunch of aspects in the game, including Nuketown spawns, changes to Prop Hunt, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the December 16, 2020 update.

December 16 update biggest changes

Easily the biggest fix is that of the Zed 398 Swift Clover error, which was exclusively affecting PC players. According to many who were attempting to log in on that platform, they ended up getting locked out of Season 1 maps, which must have been…annoying to say the least, especially on the first day of the new content.

Beyond that, however, it’s more of a standard update. On the Multiplayer side of things, a number of different crashes have been fixed, including those associated with scorestreaks, voicelines, and more.

Nuketown 84’s spawn logic has also been fixed in both the original version and the holiday version. What that exactly means is unclear, however, it more than likely means that players won’t have to deal with spawning so close to enemies.

Prop Hunt also got some tweaks, as Props will no longer have health regeneration. The developers also removed the Steel Chair from the rotation on Checkmate, giving the understandable reasoning of “Steel Chair OP.”

Like always with Black Ops Cold War, Zombies also got some love. The biggest change here is that instability during the Plaguehound rounds has been improved, after a number of crashes were associated with the round since the Season 1 update.

Warzone also got a slight tweak with the removal of the new Attack Helicopter. This was done in order to help stop an invisibility exploit that’s been affecting the game. The developers are currently working on a more permanent fix.

All in all, it seems like yet another major update for the game. Given Treyarch’s consistency on this matter, it should be only a matter of time before a new one is released.

Treyarch’s official notes follow:

GENERAL

  • Resolved “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that temporarily prevented PC players from loading into Season One maps at the start of the season.
  • Resolved an issue with occasional hitching during gameplay on PS5.

MULTIPLAYER

Stability

  • Scorestreaks
    • Fixed a rare crash related to the Sentry Turret.
    • Fixed a rare crash related to the Spy Plane.
  • Field Upgrades
    • Fixed a rare crash related to the SAM Turret.
  • General
    • Fixed a crash related to Woods voiceover audio.
    • Fixed a crash related to Score Events.

Maps

  • Nuketown ’84 / Nuketown ’84 Holiday
    • Adjusted spawn logic.
  • Raid
    • Addressed an issue where players could capture the first Hardpoint zone outside of the intended boundary.

Modes

  • Prop Hunt
    • Disabled automatic health regen for Props.
    • Removed the Steel Chair from the Prop list on Checkmate. Steel Chair OP.
  • Combined Arms: Assault
    • 20 seconds will now be added to the game clock when a zone is captured to reduce the frequency of a game ending in a Draw due to lack of time when transitioning to a new zone.

Challenges

  • “Behind Cover” Weapon Camo Challenge
    • Increased the distance check.
    • Removed the requirement for the victim to face a certain direction.

ZOMBIES

Stability

  • Addressed an issue that could cause instability during Plaguehound rounds.
  • Added various stability fixes.

Die Maschine

  • Addressed a rare issue that could cause interact prompts to incorrectly appear around the map.

GLOBAL

UI

  • Improved breadcrumb (green dot) user experience when unlocking attachments.
  • Addressed an issue that could cause long wait times going into the After Action Report.

WARZONE

Vehicles

  • Temporarily removed the Attack Helicopter from Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps to resolve an issue that could cause players to appear invisible.
Call of Duty

Warzone Season 1: How to open Rebirth Island’s yellow door

Published: 17/Dec/2020 20:32

by Tanner Pierce
balck ops cold war yellow door
Activision

Share

Warzone Season 1

After the brand-new Warzone map, Rebirth Island, was added to the game, many players noticed that there was a yellow door that requires a passcode to open, tucked away on the map. Now, one player has already figured out how to do it.

Secrets and hidden bunkers are nothing new to Warzone. The game’s main map, Verdansk, has been littered with doors requiring special passcodes to enter ever since the battle royale was originally released.

Because of this, it just makes sense that the game’s new map, Rebirth Island, would have a similar easter egg. And, less than a day after the map’s official launch, YouTuber ‘Geeky Pastimes‘ has already discovered how to get inside.

How to open the bunker with the yellow door

Activision
Rebirth Island has a secret bunker that requires a passcode to get inside.

Getting into the bunker itself is going to require a bit of patience. Not only does it require you to run around the map itself, but it requires you to put together the code itself that’s needed to get into the room.

It’s also worth pointing out that all the locations for the first step may not have been found yet, although Geeky Pastimes has luckily created a pretty useful image to help guide players to where they need to go.

  1. Find the open briefcase with three pictures on Rebirth Island
  2. Visit each place found on the pictures
  3. Record the numbers found at each of the three locations
  4. Put the numbers in order based on the “-” seen on each
  5. Input the code at the bunker door
Geeky Pastimes/cassianx/Activision
The original briefcase can be found in a number of places.

The worst part about the easter egg itself is steps 3 and 4. The third might require some time to figure out where the numbers themselves are, while the fourth requires you to put the numbers in a specific order.

For step 4, just remember that the “-” should have another “-” next to it when putting the numbers in order. The first part of the code will be laid out with the “-” after it, the second part will have it on either side of it, and the last part will have the “-” before it.

Rebirth Island Bunker rewards

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Warzone bunker without some rewards. The main reward you get is the Red Room blueprint of the Milano SMG. This variant seems to have a suppressor, a red-dot sight, a grip, a magazine, and possibly a new stock, alongside a sweet red color scheme.

This variant is also usable within Black Ops Cold War and, considering this is currently the only way to get it, you may want to do this easter egg and get your hands on it.

Beyond that, of course, is a slew of orange loot crates just waiting to be opened up, which will have some nice weapons and items to use inside.

All in all, it seems like the rewards are well worth it if you have the patience to follow all the steps. Here’s hoping it’s not super frustrating when you try it out.