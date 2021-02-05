Logo
Black Ops Cold War CDL Pack trailer hints at return of classic CoD game mode

Published: 5/Feb/2021 20:35

by Tanner Pierce
During the trailer for the Black Ops Cold War CDL Team Pack, which was just released today, fans spotted an interesting hint that the classic fan-favorite mode Capture the Flag might be coming to the game at some point in the near future.

If you’ve been hoping to play Capture the Flag in Black Ops Cold War, then your wait might finally be over, if a new hint is to be believed.

On February 5, 2021, Activision and Treyarch released a slew of Black Ops Cold War CDL Team Packs, which included skins based on – you guessed it – Call of Duty League teams. To coincide with its release, the developers also released a trailer to go alongside it and show off everything each one has to offer.

In the middle of the trailer, however, they seem to have hinted at that fact that Capture the Flag may be coming back to the game at some point soon. At the 22-second mark in the trailer, there appears to be a quick shot of a player running with a flag attached to their back, a notable indicator of the fan-favorite mode.

Of course, this isn’t a full blown confirmation that the mode is coming, let alone soon – but the shot clearly seems to be from something similar to it, at the very least.

Capture the Flag has been a staple post-launch mode for years in the CoD franchise, with appearances in almost every single game in the series. The premise is simple: Players have to grab a flag and bring it back to their base as quickly as possible and then repeat the process multiple times in order to win the round.

Unfortunately, there’s no details about how the game mode will work in Black Ops Cold War, although chances are it’ll be similar to how it worked in previous games. Only time will tell how the mode will operate and when it’ll actually be added to the game, but hopefully it’s soon.

Broken Black Ops Cold War attachment lets you see through walls

Published: 5/Feb/2021 17:38

by Jacob Hale
black ops cold war weapon silencer
One of the weapon attachments in Black Ops Cold War has been discovered to have secret powers, letting players see through walls and doors.

With the vast array of attachments in Call of Duty titles these days, it’s surprising that we don’t see more issues crop up with them, but it does give players a lot more versatility when building their favored loadouts.

While many meta weapon builds look pretty similar, sometimes there’s a bit of variation — and with a bit of testing, one player has realized how broken a Body attachment is in the game.

This particular bug seems to be affecting one certain attachment that you might not even be using — but you could change your mind after seeing this.

black ops cold war express map
Activision
The bug was discovered on Express, but could possibly extend to other maps too…

As shown by AvHsA on Reddit, you can literally use one of the Body attachments in BOCW to see through walls.

While this issue was discovered on new remastered map Express, where the bug seems to thrive, it’s possible it extends onto other maps too.

The attachment in question is the Tiger Team Spotlight, and as you can see from the clip below, it can easily pick up enemy name tags through walls. This will help you wipe them out while safe and secure, leaving enemies utterly perplexed and defenseless.

(Major Bug) Tiger Team Spotlight lets you see through the doors and walls of the train on express from r/blackopscoldwar

So far, we’re not seeing much evidence of this across the other Cold War maps, but it’s well worth testing out.

If this is discovered to be possible on other maps, too, especially in areas with thin walls or doors that can be wallbanged, this could become a serious issue.

So, next time you think someone is using wallhacks on you, think again: they might just be using the Tiger Team Spotlight!