Black Ops 6’s Squid Game guard bundle has one big wrong detail

Black Ops 6’s Squid Game guard bundle actually has a big glaring mistake compared to the actual Netflix show.

Over the last few games, Call of Duty has crossed over with a number of pop culture hits. There has been The Boys, Terminator, Rambo, and even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the last few years to name just a few.

However, the current crossover with Netflix’s mega-hit Squid Game has created a fair few headaches, including the premium battle pass. The cost of getting all of the skins and add-ons amounts to $87 USD. Some players have called that an “insane money grab” by COD.

Yet, despite that high cost, there are some glaring mistakes within the bundles that some fans can’t abide by.

Squid Game guards use MP5s, not Jackal PDW

The biggest issue that has been pointed out by players is that the Pink Guards bundle – which will set you back 2,800 COD Points – isn’t entirely accurate with the show.

In the bundle, you get a blueprint for the Jackal PDW, but in the show, the guards use the MP5 – which is in Black Ops 6 as the C9.

“Bold of you to assume they did research,” one player after another pointed out the mistake. “Fair point. I don’t think the creator of the packs even watched a single episode,” another chimed in. “Sometimes you just have to accept that you/we care more about the game then they do,” another commented.

Another player suggested that the guards bundle should have come with a Revolver, seeing as they also carry them in Squid Game. Yet, that gun isn’t even in Black Ops 6 yet.

Others, though, suggested that the change had been made given how “extremely meta” the Jackal is. “Probably see which guns are being used the most and put that in for higher chances of it being sold,” they said.

As noted, the Squid Game cosmetics are already a costly investment, so you’d at least want some accuracy if you’re forking out for it. Though, don’t expect the devs to change anything.