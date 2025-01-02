Black Ops 6 fans insist “pay to lose” blueprints are “intentional” amid more Saug issues

Black Ops 6 has yet another “pay to lose” weapon blueprint, the Mecha-Drake skin for the Saug, and fans believe the devs are doing it ‘intentionally’ now.

With Call of Duty getting deeper and deeper into the cosmetics and microtransactions game, both multiplayer and Warzone have had their fair share of “pay to win” add-ons. This shouldn’t be the case, seeing as purchases aren’t supposed to offer a competitive advantage, but they do – at times.

On the flip side of that, there are also “pay to lose” examples as well. These have been prevalent in the early part of Black Ops 6’s cycle.

We’ve seen a handful of times already with weapon blueprints making it impossible for players to see. And sure, their builds might be for hip fire only, but plenty of players want to aim down sights too.

Another Saug blueprint is “pay to lose”

Well, if you use the Mecha-Drake Mastercraft blueprint for the Saug, you’ll also be unable to use the sights due to the visual clutter that engulfs the screen.

The skin has been mocked far and wide by the CoD community. YouTuber BlameTruth called it “Clearly AI generated untested trash.”

“It seems intentional at this point,” one player said. “This isn’t the only paid gun I’ve seen have scope issues. This game is all sorts of broken,” another added.

Another player called it simply “pay to lose,” while another commented: “That’s what you get for buying stupid skins.”

Others have claimed that the issue is exacerbated in the Firing Range due to a number of visual glitches. Though, there are plenty of others who’ve had issues in-game.

Plus, it isn’t even the first Saug blueprint to have the issue. The Salutations BlackCell blueprint also caused the same headaches.

It remains to be seen if Treyarch or Activision will iron things out so this doesn’t keep popping up. However, given there are more than a few examples at this point, it doesn’t seem likely.